Dundalk's woes deepen as Sligo Rovers resurgence continues with Lewis Banks winner

Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 2 Dundalk 1

Dundalk's woes continued as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Sligo Rovers, a result that keeps them in the bottom two and reinforces Sligo's place in the top three.

Despite taking the lead through Patrick Hoban, struggling Dundalk were pegged back almost immediately by Andre Wright's equaliser for the hosts.

The Showgrounds was buzzing in the second half when Lewis Banks scored what proved to be the winner for a resurgent Sligo.

Sligo, having ended an eight-game winless run the previous Friday when beating St Patrick's Athletic, named an unchanged side with only one first-team squad absentee.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth had no such luxury in his bid to guide his charges out of the bottom two, with eight first-team players unavailable because of injury and suspension.

The visitors were full of enterprise in the opening exchanges, however, going close through Greg Sloggett and Hoban.

Dundalk went ahead after 18 minutes when Hoban applied the finish following unconvincing defending by Rovers.

Sligo equalised two minutes later when Wright netted his first goal for the club from David Cawley's cross.

This goal settled Sligo who later threatened with a Banks effort.

It was Banks who put Sligo in front with an accurate header - from Greg Bolger's free-kick floated into the box - seven minutes after the restart.

Sligo were good value for this lead and kept Dundalk under pressure for the remainder, with substitute Walter Figueira busy.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Cawley (Horgan 80), Bolger, McDonnell (Morahan 71); De Vries (Figueira 65); Wright, Kenny (Lorenzen 65).

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Dumigan; Ben Amar (Animasahun 58), Stanton (Murray 78), Sloggett, Duffy; Patching; Hoban.

Referee: Ben Connolly.