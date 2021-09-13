Andros Townsend leads Toffees turnaround to floor Burnley

Everton 3 Burnley 1

Andros Townsend proved there may be life left in his relatively mature legs with his role in a stunning second-half performance last night.

Everton, without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, scored three goals in six minutes at the hour mark after Ben Mee had threatened to help Burnley spoil the party.

In this case, it was Evertonians enjoying their first night game under floodlights for 18 months, always a special occasion at Goodison Park, and this one will live in the memory for quite a while.

Mee struck after 53 minutes with a goal which had the delighted visiting fans joyfully chanting their “anti-football” theme song — an homage to the criticism once levelled at their club by David Luiz.

Ben Godfrey headed clear a Dwight McNeil free kick after 53 minutes, but Johann Gudmundsson was allowed the space to return the ball back into the area for Mee to head in from six yards.

It was a lead that lasted just seven minutes with Everton equalising with a goal that will have Burnley manager Sean Dyche questioning the marking duties carried out by his defence.

Townsend whipped over a tantalising left-foot cross which found Michael Keane eight yards from the goal and the defender unleashed the perfect headed finish into the corner of the visitors’ goal.

Five minutes later and there was little blame to attach to Burnley’s defending as Abdoulaye Doucoure fed Townsend before the winger sent a brilliant 25-yard left-foot shot curling into the top corner.

An already loud Goodison crowd had already ratcheted up the decibels when, within 60 seconds, when Everton made it 3-1, with Doucoure timing a perfect pass through the middle for Damarai Gray,

The winger still had much to do but sent an unstoppable shot past Nick Pope from just inside the Burnley area.

In fact, it should have been an even more emphatic outcome for Everton boss Rafael Benitez whose team is still unbeaten, and has dropped just two points since his controversial summer appointment.

Doucoure had the ball in the net before the goal was ruled out for offside, while another amazing Townsend shot drew a fantastic save from Pope, and substitute Andre Gomes rolled a shot wide from a glorious position.

It was all a far cry from the first hour which had hardly gone according to plan for Benitez, from the opening minute when Josh Brownhill hooked down Richarlison from behind, and referee Martin Atkinson deemed it unworthy of even a yellow.

It was a lucky escape for the visitors, although Everton were equally fortunate five minutes later when Burnley striker Chris Wood appeared to pull out of connecting with a superb McNeil cross, with the goal at his mercy.

The night had started badly for Evertonians with the news that England striker Calvert-Lewin has a broken toe, which will sideline him for at least three weeks.

Wood showed a nice touch inside the Everton area to square for Ashley Barnes whose short pass to Brownhill ended in a poor, weak shot steered directly at Jordan Pickford after 27 minutes.

But at least the spell of Burnley danger prompted the home crowd into urging their team forward, with Pope soon tested by a powerful Doucoure shot which the keeper scooped away at the foot of his post.

Suitably motivated, Richarlison flew into a late challenge on Mee which Atkinson again chose not to punish.

Everton were ending the half well in charge, with Seamus Coleman’s cross slightly behind Gray who could only shoot wide from 12 yards.

After the restart, Brownhill finally received the yellow he should have seen earlier, when he tugged Townsend to the ground, before Townsend himself conceded the free kick that led to the opener.

EVERTON (3-4-3): Pickford 7; Mina 6, Keane 7, Godfrey 6 (Gomes 61, 5); Coleman 6, Allan 7, Doucoure 7, Digne 6; Townsend 9, Richarlison 7 (Rondon 81), Gray 7 (Iwobi 88). Substitutes (not used) Kenny, Holgate, Begovic, Gordon, Gbamin, Davies.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope 6; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 7, Taylor 6; Gudmundsson 6 (Lennon 76, 6), Brownhill 5, Westwood 6, McNeil 7; Wood 5 (Rodriguez 86), Barnes 6 (Vydra 76, 6). Substitutes (not used) Cork, Hennessey, Cornet, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas.

Referee: M Atkinson 5