Rianna Jarrett vows much more to come for club and country

Rianna Jarrett reckons neither Ireland or her new club London City Lionesses have yet seen the best of her.

The Wexford native scored in her opening pair of games for the English Championship side – including the winner against promotion favourites Liverpool – after joining from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Although she reports for international duty this week ahead of next Tuesday’s friendly against Australia nursing a defeat to Lewis, the change of scene is one the striker believes will benefit her career for club and country.

“I don’t see stepping down a division as a negative,” said the 27-year-old who first moved into full-time football after being headhunted by Women's Super League side Brighton from her native Wexford Youths.

“Taking the plunge to go into the WSL in January 2020, I knew it wouldn’t be easy.

“There’s no point going into a professional environment and then sitting on the bench every week.

“If I’d spent another season at Brighton, that would have been detrimental. I’m the type of player who needs regular games and this was the right move.

“Dropping down a standard isn’t always ideal but it’s better for me.

“It’s a different experience; living in east London is a different kettle of fish to Brighton.

“I’m slowly settling in and finding my feet. Hopefully, over the next few weeks, I will push on to become the player I want to be.”

Jarrett parted ways with Brighton after a disappointing return of 16 appearances and two goals last term.

As another international qualifying campaign approaches, this one for the 2023 World Cup, Ireland manager Vera Pauw has spoken of the need for her players to be tested on a consistent basis at the highest level of club football.

Continuous investment in the English product has attracted the best talent from around the world, squeezing out players from the UK and Ireland in similar fashion to the men’s equivalent.

Jarrett doesn’t consider her career choice as symptomatic of a decline, rather an opportunity to showcase her pedigree over a sustained period. The injury troubles that plagued her either side of her move to Brighton have dissipated.

“A positive position is that I stand a chance of playing week in, week out,” she observes.

“It’s up to me to take those opportunities. The Championship is growing from strength to strength. Liverpool, on paper, would be frontrunners, Charlton Athletic have invested, Sunderland are back into the league and Durham are always up there.

“I’d back myself to play well and, if that led to a chance of getting back into WSL, it would be a talking point.

“The reason I left Ireland was to better myself, to be able to play at international standard, and nothing has changed.”

Pauw wasn’t one to prevent her main striker from rediscovering her happiness.

“There were conversations with Vera,” Jarrett added. “She’ll never tell players where to go or to leave Ireland and is always there for a helping hand.

“I’m the one making the decision and am delighted with it. When I'm not playing, I’m not confident and cannot bring that into an Ireland jersey.”