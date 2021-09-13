Republic of Ireland recap: where we stand

It was another eventful international window for Ireland but what's next in the short and medium term?

Here we outline the state of play, including the outlook for an unusual 2022 where there will be no tournament qualifiers and a shortage of international fixtures. Also in the mix is the precarious managerial situation.

Are we out of the World Cup qualification contention?

Yes, barring a miracle. Portugal cannot be caught by Ireland and Serbia are nine points ahead too, with an added advantage of head-to-head supremacy.

Ireland have three qualifiers left, against Azerbaijan in Baku on October 9, at home to Portugal on November 14 and away to third-placed Luxembourg four days later. They also have a friendly against Qatar at the Aviva on October 12.

Not only is second out of reach but securing third is out of their control too.

Should Luxembourg beat Azerbaijan on November 11, Ireland would require a seven-point haul in their run-in – including holding Portugal to a draw on the same day – and still be reliant on goal difference to sneak third.

Ireland will be back in camp within three weeks, what’s the team news?

While there’s a couple of setbacks in the form of suspensions for Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby, and Dara O’Shea out injured, Ireland should have Jason Knight back in midfield. A fully-fit Callum Robinson is in line for a start in Baku having recovered from Covid-19. Wingers Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum O’Dowda will also return.

What’s coming up for Ireland in 2022?

Not a whole lot except watching with envy the strides made by other nations.

The delayed World Cup distorted the international calendar, meaning the playoffs are scheduled in March. Ireland will instead play two friendlies in that window between March 21-29.

A date for the Uefa Nations League draw has to be confirmed but Ireland will be placed in a pot within League B, playing in a four-team group against three nations, home and away.

Ireland are winless in ten Nations League since the concept came to life in 2018.

The teams in each League are already preordained; it’s just a case of which groups are drawn.

The top seed Ireland will meet is one of Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Iceland.

Four of the six matches for each nation will be played in the first half of June 2022, with the remaining two scheduled for late September.

The traditional October window is scrapped because of the World Cup, with just one friendly date – likely an away fixture – available prior to the showpiece in Qatar kicking off on November 14.

Does Stephen Kenny’s contract cover this period?

No. Several inexplicable problems were left behind by the previous regime but brokering a managerial contract lapsing in the middle of a campaign is up there with the most perplexing.

For Kenny to earn an extension beyond July 2022, he badly requires wins in his last three World Cup qualifiers.

Is Kenny’s future a live issue within the FAI board?

Very much so. The feeling exists within a rump of senior figures that the manager has exhausted his excuse list a year into his tenure. One win in 16 matches – against lowly Andorra after falling behind – is unacceptable, particularly the one-point return from home qualifiers against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Who will decide whether Kenny gets to finish out the Euro 2026 qualification mission he publicly set himself this week?

Ultimately, that power rests in the 12-person FAI board. They are evenly split between six football directors and six independents, with President Gerry McAnanay holding the casting vote.

Any functioning organisation, as the FAI is presenting itself these days, will only act after a considered report and recommendation from its chief executive. Jonathan Hill’s cautious comments last Thursday indicated he was forming his own view on the direction of the team.

In all likelihood, given the diverse backgrounds of directors, a subcommittee will be nominated to assess the various elements — including the viability of attracting a suitable successor.

When do the European Championship qualifiers get underway?

March 2023. The draw is to be held at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie in December 2022.

Will Ireland remain as third seeds in that draw?

Most likely. They would need to top their Nations League to rise into second or finish last to slip into fourth.

A disastrous Nations League campaign in 2020 of no wins and one goal across six games plummeted them to a third seed in the World Cup draw.

Who qualifies for Euro 2024?

Hosts Germany will be joined by 23 qualifiers. Uefa have yet to confirm the format but there’s nothing to suggest they’ll deviate from the formula whereby the top two from each of the ten groups qualify directly.

Third place won’t be enough, rather the playoffs will be determined by Uefa Nations League results again.

Bizarrely, finishing bottom in 2018 still earned Ireland access through this route last year but a rejig in League sizes from 12 nations to 16 means that appears to be a non-runner next time.

Does our plunging World ranking matter?

Not in the short term, at least. When Kenny took charge of his first game in September 2020, Ireland stood 34 in Fifa’s standings but have slipped to 47 and will drop outside the top 50 for the first time in six years when the updated list is issued. That will only be relevant when the draw for the 2026 World Cup is made.