Impressive Liverpool display overshadowed by nasty injury to Harvey Elliott

LEEDS 0 LIVERPOOL 3

Mo Salah’s 100th Premier League goal was the highlight for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool maintained their impressive start to the season but the lowlight came in the form of a sickening injury to Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old midfield suffered a horrible lower leg injury in a challenge from Pascal Struijk on the hour which earned the Leeds substitute a straight red card.

There appeared no malice in the incident but that will come as little consolation to the teenager after he was stretchered off, with his manager watching on, furious on the touchline.

The sad flashpoint overshadowed Salah’s 20th minute opener and second half goals from Fabinho and Sadio Mane that maintained Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the campaign and left Leeds still waiting for their first victory.

The atmosphere at a full Elland Road did not disappoint and nor did the quality of the football, high from both teams but particularly the visitors who should have had the three points wrapped up well before Fabinho struck after 50 minutes.

The one goal Liverpool did claim came from Salah who, in the process, became the 30th player to hit a century in the Premier League era.

He reached that landmark in just 162 games - a ratio only bettered among centurions by Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry.

And it was an effort that showcased his predatory instincts to the full as Joel Matip swept the ball wide for over-lapping full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who crossed, allowing Salah to batter the ball in from five yards.

Thiago Alcantara headed the ball past Illan Meslier just four minutes later, an effort correctly ruled out for offside against Salah as he crossed for his team mate.

But it looked a question simply of how many Liverpool could score with Mane somehow missing an open goal as Diogo Jota’s cross was slightly behind him but still should have been converted.

The impressive Elliott came close with a couple of chances, one that was brilliantly blocked by Liam Cooper, with Meslier doing the same from the follow-up.

Jota had also tested Meslier early, while Mane shot just wide at full pace although the warning signs were there that Klopp’s team might not have everything their own way.

Rodrigo wasted an early opportunity, placing the ball directly at Alisson from Raphina’s accurate pass, and Luke Ayling kneed a great opening over just before the interval when a diving header looked more appropriate.

The misses mounted after the restart, with Kalvin Phillips pressuring Mane as he raced clean through on Meslier and Struijk making an amazing challenge on Salah as he readied himself to turn the loose ball into an empty net.

The incident required a VAR check but although Liverpool were only awarded a corner, the consolation came from that set-piece in the form of a second goal.

Alexander-Arnold’s corner found van Dijk who guided a header goalwards, the ball striking Fabinho who recovered well and poked the ball into the net.

Leeds sub Tyler Roberts headed a promising chance straight at Alisson soon after but the Elliott injury - all the sadder as the teenager was about to make way for Jordan Henderson when he went down - killed off the contest.

Mane’s misery continued with two more poor misses while Patrick Bamford spotted Alisson off his line and almost succeeded in chipping him from the centre circle, with the Brazilian keeper recovering well to tip over his attempt.

Finally, in the 92nd minute, Thiago set up Mane one last time and the striker turned before burying a third goal into the bottom corner.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 6; Ayling 5, Llorente 5 (Struijk 33, 5), Cooper 6, Firpo 5; Phillips 7; Raphina 7, Dallas 6, Rodrigo 5 (Roberts 45, 6), Harrison 5 (James 68, 6); Bamford 7.

Substitutes (not used) Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, van Dijk 6, Robertson 6; Elliott 7 (Henderson 63, 6), Fabinho 7, Thiago 9 (Keita 90); Salah 8, Jota 6 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 82), Mane 6.

Substitutes (not used) Konate, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Kelleher.

Referee: C Pawson 6