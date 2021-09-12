Cristiano Ronaldo returns: 'He senses big moments and scores goals. He's clinical, he's ruthless'

There were many reasons why bringing Cristiano Ronaldo - even at 36 - back to Old Trafford was a no-brainer for Manchester United but his winning mentality was one of the most important.

His goals, his skill, his X-factor, his commercial value off the pitch tick all the boxes but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified his desire, determination and experience of winning trophies as key.

Solskjaer's talented squad have yet to win any slverware in his two and half seasons at the club, stumbling at the semi-final stage on four occasions - Europa League, FA Cup and twice in the League Cup - and then in the final of the Europa League last season.

But as Ronaldo stated emphatically on the eve of his second coming he has not returned to his spiritual home just for "a vacation." He is back to help United return to the trophy collecting habits of his first spell.

And Saturday's two-goal 'second debut' against Newcastle was an impressive statement of intent from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Solskjaer says the winning mentality of Ronaldo - and his former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane - will rub off on the rest of his squad, especially the younger players.

"Seeing Cristiano and Raphael coming in, it’s raised everyone’s eyebrows because they are winners," said the United manager. "They have won everything there is to win and they put demands on themselves which the young boys, the rest of the team, they look at them and think 'that is how you stay at the top'.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans during the game

"They are leaders who players look up to. Handling the expecations and pressure is one of the things that you have to do as a Manchester United player. You’ve got to relish it, embrace it and enjoy it - and Cristiano does.

"He senses big moments and scores goals. He's clinical, he's ruthless."

Ronaldo's two goals were different - although both owed a big debt to Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The first was an illustration of what he has become - a penalty box predator - and the second a throw back to his younger days, pacy run through the defence ending with a shot.

Solskjaer, a goal poacher supreme in his own playing days, appreciated the first when Ronaldo pounced after Woodman had spilled Mason Greenwood's shot.

“That was a typical goal where people say 'oh it was just a tap in', but there is more to it than that," he said. "You have got defenders watching the ball but he’s anticipating that rebound. It was a great goal.

"Cristiano has that sense of when to arrive in the box and know what can happen. He has played the game, he has played in every single situation and has got that little knack that you feel as a striker where you think 'I’m going to arrive here.'"

Ronaldo will also help create space and chances for his team-mates by distracting defenders as illustrated by Jesse Lingard's added time goal.

"If Cristiano takes the defenders away on a run then that might open the space up for others and I think the last goal was a brilliant example of that. Cristiano went to the back stick and maybe opened up that space for Anthony [Martial] and Jesse to combine in the middle for the goal.”

With Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford both injured, it seems likely the Portuguese will start again when United launch their Champions League campaign against Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday.

“The other thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so well I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season.

"It was important to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes. Of course there is a game on Tuesday. We will see what we do. But no it’s not impossible to leave him out of games. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same. I have to manage Mason's minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”

Newcastle battled well, caused United some problems on the break - underlined by Javier Manquillo's well-taken equaliser - and will reflect that if they reproduce the same level of performance every week then they will surely stay up.

But Bruno Fernandes' 25-yard shot for United's third added to the feel-good vibe around Old Trafford, with many fans staying up to an hour after the game to cheer Ronaldo as he conducted his media interviews at the side of the pitch.

There's a growing sense among the fans that the return of the prodigal son will coincide with return of the good times to Old Trafford.