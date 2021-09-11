Romelu Lukaku shines on a day of Premier League homecomings

Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0

Romelu Lukaku made his own contribution to a weekend of high-profile homecomings by marking his second home Chelsea debut with his first-ever goals at Stamford Bridge to set the Blues on course for a victory that moves them level on points with Manchester United at the head of the Premier League table.

The forward, who scored against Arsenal in his first game since returning to the west London club last month in a £97m transfer from Inter Milan, had failed to score in his previous 14 appearances here for Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United.

He took just 15 minutes to end that unwanted run, however, when he collected a superb through ball from Mateo Kovacic and cut inside Aston Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe before placing the ball past keeper Jed Steer. Then, with victory already assured, he collected a pass from Cesar Azpilicueta and beat Steer from the edge of the penalty area in the third minute of added time.

Then, after an uncomfortable first half for the home side who were forced to endure significant Villa pressure, Kovacic added the second three minutes into the second half to establish an advantage Thomas Tuchel’s side never looked like letting slip.

This may not have been a wholly convincing performance by Chelsea and they had cause to be grateful for a fine display by keeper Edouard Mendy, but they had the cutting edge required to secure the win that maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Mendy made a fine double save from Tyrone Mings and then Ezri Konsa in the 33rd minute and then another from Jacob Ramsey before the break as Villa pressed for an equaliser.

But an error by MIngs at the start of the second period allowed Kovacic wit the chance to run on to the centre-back’s under-hit backpass and slot home for his first Premier League goal since December 2019.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Chalobah 6, Silva 7, Rudiger 6; Hudson-Odoi 6 (Werner 82, 6), Kovacic 8, Niguez 5 (Jorginho 46, 6), Alonso 6; Ziyech 6, Lukaku 7, Havertz 6 (Azpilicueta 64, 6).

Subs (not used): Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Chilwell.

ASTON VILLA (5-3-2): Steer 6; Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 5, Tuanzebe 6, Targett 6; McGinn 8, Luiz 6 (Nakamba 79, 6), J Ramsey 6 (Bailey 56, 6); Ings 6 (Traore 69, 6), Watkins 7.

Subs (not used): Sinisalo, Sanson, Young, El Ghazi, Hause, Archer.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.