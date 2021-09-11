Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets Arsenal belatedly off the mark in new season

#Artetaout was trending pre-match, but the Spanish manager's team were greeted like all-conquering heroes when they entered the stadium.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets Arsenal belatedly off the mark in new season

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring 

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 18:32
Nick Callow

ARSENAL 1 NORWICH CITY 0

"We are staying up" sang the crowd as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his and Arsenal's first goal of the season to leave newly-promoted Norwich as the only pointless Premier League club.

#Artetaout was trending pre-match, but the Spanish manager's team were greeted like all-conquering heroes when they entered the stadium.

Arteta had done his part by making seven changes to the team thrashed at Manchester City and the supporters responded with an unusually loud welcome, particularly for a side down on its luck.

These are fans who last saw their team win the title in 2004, as unbeaten Invincibles. If Arsenal do not win it this season, they face the longest period without a championship in the club's history.

At least they are off the bottom with only four matches played.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke must have been worrying the four changes he made to his side would not make an impact as they struggled to keep up with Arsenal's blistering start.

Aubameyang was Arsenal's biggest threat, largely running on to hopeful through balls as Arteta's men struggled to maintain their early momentum.

Nicolas Pepe later fired a free-kick wide and there was still just time for impressive debutant Takehiro Tomiyasu to volley over with the help of a push in the back from Norwich's Christos Tzolis.

The Arsenal fans were less patient by the start of the second half when they still showed little sign of turning their possession into goals.

A brilliant goal-line block by Brandon Williams from Pepe summed up Arsenal's under performing afternoon.

Then, after the added drama of a long 66th minute VAR delay hosted by Arsenal nemesis by Mike Dean, Aubameyang prodded in after Pepe had two shots rebound off both posts in a frantic goal-line scramble.

Rare celebrations for Arsenal followed, but there will be tougher tests ahead – for both sides.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 7, Tomiyasu 7 (Smith Rowe 61), White, Gabriel, Tierney 7, Maitland-Niles 6 (Soares 82), Lokonga 6 (Partey 61), Saka 7, Odegaard 6, Pepe 6, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Martinelli.

NORWICH: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Rupp 6 (Idah 80), Dowell 6 (Cantwell 61), Tzoli 6 (Rashica 69), Lees-Melou 6, Williams 8, Pukki 6, Kenny McLean 6, Omobamidel 6. Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Gilmour, Kabak, Normann, Sorensen.

Ref: Michael Oliver 7.

More in this section

Southampton v West Ham United - Premier League - St Mary's Michail Antonio sees red as West Ham miss chance to go top in Saints stalemate
Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Vicarage Road Wolves up and running for the season as Hwang Hee-chan seals victory
Celtic v Midtjylland - UEFA Champions League - Second Qualifying Round - First Leg - Celtic Park Albian Ajeti at the double as Celtic see off Ross County
#arsenal#premier league
Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium

Leandro Trossard nets late winner for Brighton at Brentford

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up