Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets Arsenal belatedly off the mark in new season

ARSENAL 1 NORWICH CITY 0

"We are staying up" sang the crowd as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his and Arsenal's first goal of the season to leave newly-promoted Norwich as the only pointless Premier League club.

#Artetaout was trending pre-match, but the Spanish manager's team were greeted like all-conquering heroes when they entered the stadium.

Arteta had done his part by making seven changes to the team thrashed at Manchester City and the supporters responded with an unusually loud welcome, particularly for a side down on its luck.

These are fans who last saw their team win the title in 2004, as unbeaten Invincibles. If Arsenal do not win it this season, they face the longest period without a championship in the club's history.

At least they are off the bottom with only four matches played.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke must have been worrying the four changes he made to his side would not make an impact as they struggled to keep up with Arsenal's blistering start.

Aubameyang was Arsenal's biggest threat, largely running on to hopeful through balls as Arteta's men struggled to maintain their early momentum.

Nicolas Pepe later fired a free-kick wide and there was still just time for impressive debutant Takehiro Tomiyasu to volley over with the help of a push in the back from Norwich's Christos Tzolis.

The Arsenal fans were less patient by the start of the second half when they still showed little sign of turning their possession into goals.

A brilliant goal-line block by Brandon Williams from Pepe summed up Arsenal's under performing afternoon.

Then, after the added drama of a long 66th minute VAR delay hosted by Arsenal nemesis by Mike Dean, Aubameyang prodded in after Pepe had two shots rebound off both posts in a frantic goal-line scramble.

Rare celebrations for Arsenal followed, but there will be tougher tests ahead – for both sides.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 7, Tomiyasu 7 (Smith Rowe 61), White, Gabriel, Tierney 7, Maitland-Niles 6 (Soares 82), Lokonga 6 (Partey 61), Saka 7, Odegaard 6, Pepe 6, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Martinelli.

NORWICH: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Rupp 6 (Idah 80), Dowell 6 (Cantwell 61), Tzoli 6 (Rashica 69), Lees-Melou 6, Williams 8, Pukki 6, Kenny McLean 6, Omobamidel 6. Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Gilmour, Kabak, Normann, Sorensen.

Ref: Michael Oliver 7.