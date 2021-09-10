Shamrock Rovers extend lead with two-goal victory over Waterford

Shamrock Rovers 2 Waterford 0

In a game from which he might have had at least a hat-trick, Danny Mandroiu’s brace was more than sufficient to get Shamrock Rovers back in tune after their four-match losing streak.

And on a good night for the champions, second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic losing at Sligo Rovers meant Stephen Bradley's Hoops regained their three-point lead at the top of the table with the cushion of two games in hand.

Mandroiu’s good night should have begun as early as three minutes when, perhaps not realising the time and space afforded him, he saw his tame downward header from Dylan Watts’ cross saved by the feet of goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

Four minutes later Mandroiu's clever feet resulted in him shooting against the crossbar.

Despite their dominance, it was 36 minutes before Rovers seriously threatened again, Rory Gaffney volleying wide from captain Ronan Finn’s cross.

Despite having been predominantly on the back foot, Waterford might have snatched the lead in the minutes before the interval. Shane Griffin had a shot cleared by Watts before Anthony Wordsworth drilled into the side netting.

Playing into the home faithful in the south stand, Rovers ramped up the pressure on the visitors’ goal from the resumption.

It was almost the hour mark, though, before Murphy was troubled again, Watts’ surging run and shot forcing a fine save.

But Waterford did succumb on 61 minutes, in somewhat controversial circumstances.

The visitors were livid at the award, and yellow card, for a handball from substitute Aidomo Emakhu’s shot.

A dreadfully assembled wall was then clinically punished by Mandroiu’s superbly struck free-kick that curled round it to give Murphy no chance.

Waterford’s appeals that Gaffney had strayed offside just before it was struck weren't entertained.

It should have been 2-0 six minutes later. Brilliantly threaded through on goal from Watts’ pass, Mandroiu drew Murphy only to shoot into the side netting.

But he made no mistake on 80 minutes. Defender Greg Halford dallied on the ball allowing Mandroiu to all too easily nick it from him to skip through and slip his shot past Murphy.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Lopes, Cotter; O’Neill (Noonan, 87); Finn, Towell, Watts (McCann, 82), Greene (Emahku, 55); Mandroiu, Gaffney.

Waterford: Murphy; Evans (Stafford, 81), Halford, Nolan; Power, O’Keeffe, Wordsworth, Griffin (Quitirna, 66), Mutswunguma (Tshimamba, 76); Patterson, Martin.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).