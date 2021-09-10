Bohemians woe as salvage mission falls short at Drogheda United

Premier Division: Drogheda United 3 Bohemians 2

Bohemians’ hopes of automatic European qualification were dealt a blow as they lost by the odd goal in five to Drogheda United.

The Gypsies now sit eight points behind third-placed Sligo Rovers, albeit with two games in hand, despite mounting a determined second-half comeback after trailing 3-0 at the break. Mark Doyle’s early penalty, added to by defender Joe Redmond and striker Jordan Adeyemo, had Tim Clancy’s side cruising to a win that sees them leapfrog Bohs into fifth place.

Liam Burt began the comeback with a stunning strike in the first minute of the second half and, though Georgie Kelly netted a penalty three minutes from time, it was too little, too late.

The home side took the lead in the 12th minute from the penalty spot after James Talbot took down Adeyemo in the box, and Mark Doyle made no mistake from 12 yards.

Redmond made it 2-0 midway through the half as he nodded Ronan Murray’s corner home at the near post.

And Adeyemo had the Drogs fans in raptures as he curled a third past Talbot seven minutes from half time.

The comeback began within 45 seconds of the restart as Burt seized on a loose ball and send a spectacular volley looping over David Odumosu.

Kelly pulled another back after James Brown had fouled Burt, and he was denied a dramatic injury-time leveller by a superb Odumosu save.

DROGHEDA UNITED: David Odumosu; James Brown, Joe Redmond, Dan O’Reilly, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Killian Philips, Ronan Murray (Dane Massey 61); Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney 55), Mark Doyle, Jordan Adeyemo (Dinny Corcoran 88).

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley (Keith Ward 60), Conor Levingston, Ross Tierney; Ali Coote (Promise Omochere 71), Liam Burt, Georgie Kelly.