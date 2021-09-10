Seamus Coleman injury not as bad as first feared

The hamstring injury suffered by Seamus Coleman on Ireland duty isn't as bad as first feared and the Everton defender could even be fit for the visit of Burnley this weekend.
Coleman missed the Republic's draw with Serbia on Tuesday, having picked up the strain during the international window. But Everton boss Rafa Benitez hasn't ruled him out of Monday's game.
“It was not very bad,” Benitez said. “I think he can be available on Monday.”
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also hopeful that another Irish defender, new signing Nathan Collins, will feature despite being forced to pull out of the Ireland squad with injury.
Deadline-day signing Salomon Rondon is set for his first appearance in the Everton squad while defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina and midfielder Tom Davies are back in training and available.
Midfielder Fabian Delph misses out with a shoulder injury and playmaker James Rodriguez is lacking match fitness having not featured this season but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start despite pulling out of the England squad.
Record signing Maxwel Cornet could make his debut for Burnley following his £12.9million move from Lyon.
Fellow new arrival Connor Roberts is ruled out as he continues to suffer with a groin strain, while Kevin Long and Dale Stephens also remain absent.