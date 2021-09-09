League of Ireland: Billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty eyes title with Derry City

Derry City’s self-made billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty insists the Candystripes will mount a title challenge next year.

The generosity of the local businessman during the past decade has kept the League of Ireland club afloat in difficult spells, and the €2bn buyout of his E&I Engineering company on Wednesday elevated his resources to a new level.

Ahead of Friday's north-west derby against Finn Harps, O’Doherty spoke of the financial plans for his beloved club, conscious to highlight they were agreed with manager Ruaidhrí Higgins before his windfall.

“Ruaidhri and I have made it very clear that we want Derry City to win the league, and we made that decision before this agreement [with Vertiv Holdings],” he told BBC Radio Foyle.

“The board were intending to win the league over the next couple of years. Ruaidhri’s budget has been increased, will be increased again, and we are going to be challenging for the league next year.

“He’s doing a fabulous job and has my full support. We are going to be having a conversation over the next couple of days about next year, but this [budget increase] was planned anyway.”

O’Doherty isn’t fixated on a short-term transfer splurge, rather identifying new sites to develop an Academy under the guidance of football director Paddy McCourt.

Victory over Harps, if Sligo Rovers continue their losing streak at the Showgrounds against St Patrick’s Athletic in the televised game, would hoist Derry into third.

Marc Walsh is out injured, and loanee Bastien Héry may be rested following his return from international duty with Madagascar. Ollie Horgan’s Harps, however, are the in-form team of the league, chasing their seventh win in a row.

Captain David Webster is suspended for a tie that has seen all 1,150 tickets sold.

Elsewhere, leaders Shamrock Rovers, having lost to Harps last week, host a Waterford side looking to fend off competition from Dundalk to dodge the relegation play-off spot. Drogheda United welcome Bohemians to Head In The Game Park in the final top-flight fixture.

In the First Division, Cork City are up against leaders Shelbourne at Turner’s Cross, while Treaty United can leapfrog second-placed Galway United by beating them at Eamonn Deacy Park. Wexford host Cobh Ramblers while Bray host Athlone.