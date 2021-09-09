Clare Shine and Saoirse Noonan included in Ireland squad for Australia friendly 

Vera Pauw has confirmed the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad for the International Friendly against Australia on Tuesday, September 21 in Tallaght Stadium.
Included in the squad are Galway WFC defender Savannah McCarthy, Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott and Glasgow City forward Clare Shine, who all make returns to the senior squad.
Injuries rule out Megan Campbell, Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Alli Murphy, Hayley Nolan and Aoife Colvill, while there are six players from the SSE Airtricity Women's National League, including former Cork ladies football star Saoirse Noonan.
Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College).
Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).
Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).