Jon Walters: 'When you're playing Azerbaijan or Luxembourg, you've got to go and win'

Jonathan Walters remains unconvinced that Ireland are making progress under Stephen Kenny.

Walters – who scored 19 goals on his 54 Ireland caps between 2010 and 2018 – doesn’t believe the manager's record of one win from 16 matches is attributable to bad luck.

Speaking in the wake of Tuesday’s battling 1-1 draw against Serbia, which rules out a World Cup playoff with three qualifiers still to play, Walters said there are no excuses for failing to beat either Luxembourg or Azerbaijan at home.

Neither is the former Premier League striker buying Kenny’s assertion that the purpose of this campaign was to build for the 2024 European Championships.

"I'm still not seeing it,” he said. “I'm getting told that we're playing, doing this and that, but I'm not seeing it."

“There's a fine balance between building a team and getting results.

"When you are saying you're building a team and you want to see that team go out and dominate teams, I still haven't seen that enough.

"I didn't see it against Azerbaijan nor Luxembourg.

"When you're playing those, you've got to go and win.

“There's no, 'we've been unlucky, we've been this and that, we're missing players'. Every country has been going through the same problems in the past 18 months. Everyone has had to deal with the same situation.

"At some point, there has to be results. It's obviously the first we heard about it last week that we aren't eyeing for this campaign, we're eyeing for the next campaign.

"As a fan or as a player, you're thinking, 'well I want to qualify for this campaign'.”

Walters (37) added that top seeds Portugal were there for the taking last Wednesday.

John Egan headed Ireland in front in Faro but Cristiano Ronaldo, who had an early penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, condemned Kenny’s crew to a late defeat by heading home a late brace.

“You can say we beat their press but, having watched the game back over twice, Portugal were in first gear in the first half,” he told Off The Ball.

"We should've taken the game away from them at 2-0, but we still got beaten at the end of the day.

“It still wasn't a result. I'm still hearing, 'we're nearly there and we were so unlucky'. At some point that has to turn into results.

“If we go back to Euro 2016, we had Germany and Poland in our qualifying group. Poland beat us in the last game to second place but we still got 18 points.

“For the 2018 World Cup, we finished second to Serbia but ahead of Wales and Austria. So you can get results and results need to come.”

Meanwhile, Jason Knight has returned to full training at Derby County but fellow midfielders Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby won’t be available for the trip to Azerbaijan on October 9 through suspension. They both picked up second yellow cards against Serbia.