Somebody will feast on Stephen Kenny’s faith in youth. Will it be him?

It’s a while since Ireland have fielded the calibre of player that made up our Euro ’88 squad, but the latest three-game window had some symmetry with that trip to Germany — for various reasons.

We beat England in a game we should have lost, drew against the USSR when we could have won and lost to the Netherlands when a draw was the fairest outcome.

In this latest trinity, chiselling a point from Portugal would have been a fair reflection, enough chances were conjured against Azerbaijan to convert the draw into a win, whereas the only question around Serbia given their superiority was the margin of defeat.

Shoulda, coulda, woulda... international football, as Kenny is learning, doesn’t always deliver deserved rewards.

The World Cup table shows Ireland with two, rather than four, points. That’s the haul from 15 available, rendering the final three qualifiers of the campaign academic in terms of a top-two finish.

What Tuesday’s late fightback to snatch a draw confirmed was Kenny’s continuance till the last game in Luxembourg on November 18, likely to be a decider for third place.

As we’re well aware by now, Kenny’s contract doesn’t expire until next July, by which time four of the six Uefa Nations League qualifiers will be completed. But the job assessment will be carried out before 2021 is over.

Here we examine the good and bad of the Kenny era to date, taking into perspective the totality of the reign.

Green shoots

One defeat in six? This was the post-match message conveyed from Kenny and he had the buzz of a late equaliser to justify the positive framing.

In the results business, extracting something from a game you’re been outplayed in justifies such a rosy outlook, as does the role of the manager’s rookies in the comeback.

Gavin Bazunu stood tall in the face of the Balkan blitz, foiling chance after chance to prevent a heavy defeat. In front of him, another 19-year-old grew into his first start; Andrew Omobamidele finishing the game strongly after a shaky start.

With Dara O’Shea missing the remainder of the campaign due to a broken ankle, and Séamus Coleman’s hamstring problems resurfacing, the Norwich man is well placed to keep his spot for the visit to Baku on October 9.

Elsewhere in the side, another Canary, Adam Idah, has belied his struggle for gametime by nailing down the role of main striker.

No goals to show from his breakthrough 12 months, although loads of endeavour that will sharpen from experience.

We can hope and expect that there’s more to come from Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott, two strikers who have intermittently presented glimpses of their brilliance. Now that Michael Obafemi has resolved his club future by joining Swansea, perhaps he joins his former U21 teammates in the senior squad.

Some might accuse him of blind loyalty, but Kenny has leaned on graduates from that squad he managed during 2019 for his senior project.

Results will determine whether someone else feasts on the benefits by managing them in their peak, for inconsistency is an occupational hazard accompanying the strategy.

Together they have formed a bond, augmented by the older players who have survived the cull, and that collective determination was reflected in elements of performance against the group’s higher seeds away from home.

Equally important has been the manager’s acceptance of flexibility, albeit not until the eighth game of his tenure in March. The arrival of assistant Anthony Barry, schooled in the 3-4-3 formation at Chelsea, may have influenced the change in Serbia but they’ve stuck with it since, thereby accommodating Matt Doherty and Coleman in the same side.

Dark clouds

For all the euphoria created by a comical own-goal, it took Bazunu’s long punt — an anathema in the Kenny gospel — to source the chance.

Ireland simply haven’t carried enough spark in midfield or attack to stretch defences in this campaign, bar the second half at home to the Azeris.

Notions of dominating possession through the thirds remain aspirational while neglecting the basics have become the reality.

For instance, mismatching Alan Browne to the towering presence of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for Serbia’s goal showed naivety. Kenny admitted it was he, rather than set-piece specialist Barry, who laid out the plans to counteract opposition corners.

Such lapses — branded little details by Giovanni Trapattoni — are crucial at international level and partly explain why we’re out of the play-off equation embarrassingly prematurely.

As a third-seeded nation in a five-team group, the minimum target is beating the teams below, in this case Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, and pushing the pair above.

That’s how Ireland earned their World Cup playoffs for the 2010 and 2018 tournaments, nudging higher-ranked opposition Russia and Austria out of the way.

There was a defeatist tone to Kenny’s comments earlier this week when confessing, retrospectively, that he didn’t consider qualification achievable from the outset.

The theory that he was already looking beyond this campaign for the Euros, signalled by his pattern of squad and team selections, was denied when he announced his panel two weeks ago. Suddenly, after picking up one point from six, it was furnished as a defence.

Whether that strategic vision is shared by the FAI is the salient point. Chief executive Jonathan Hill won’t speculate on the future of a manager under contract and his board will certainly await the final three qualifiers, plus a home friendly next month against Qatar, before issuing judgement.

Two unbeaten home games got the restricted crowd onside for Kenny but the decision-makers will require more than late rescue acts to be convinced of his longevity.