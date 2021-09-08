Stephen Kenny is right to keep trust in youngsters, says Colin Healy

Cork City boss Colin Healy is confident Stephen Kenny's policy of putting faith in young players will pay huge dividends with Ireland - if fans and the FAI will stick with the manager.

Kenny's tenure has been stormy so far, with World Cup qualification already out of reach, despite a stirring draw with Serbia on Tuesday night at Aviva Stadium. But the emergence of young players like Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, and Adam Idah has been one of the biggest positives for the former Dundalk boss.

And while former Ireland international midfielder Healy accepts Kenny must add results to performances, he believes the focus on young talent will pay off on the international stage.

"It's difficult for Stephen," said Healy, ahead of Friday night's clash with SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Shelbourne (Turner's Cross, 7.45pm).

"You've got to keep with them. I worked with the majority of those U19 players coming through - the likes of Jason Molumby, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott - I've worked with them underage under Tom Mohan and they are very good players, but what you have a lot of young players in one group. So, you're missing a small bit of experience with them.

"Going forward, absolutely you have talent, and the players are coming through. But it is going to take time. If we can wait another few months - I know Stephen said he's looking at 2024 and the players will have two or three years under their belt. It's going to take time but I understand the first team, you want to go win games so it's difficult at the moment."

Healy has had to juggle those same commitments at club level with City, trying to bring through emerging talent while also getting results. Poor form and poor results saw Healy facing criticism earlier in the campaign.

But City are now unbeaten in the league since July 2, and have scored 12 goals in their last four games to lift the mood at Turner's Cross.

"First-team football is all about results," said Healy. "I had a time two or three months ago and we weren't in a good place and players are making mistakes and you're getting punished when you're playing well and it's hard to take."

Healy revealed that Kenny contacted him at the start of the League of Ireland season when the former Celtic man was confirmed as City boss on a full-time basis, having taken on the role in a caretaker role from his academy brief in 2020.

"I heard from Stephen at the start of the season, I know him obviously from playing against him with Dundalk and from the Irish international set-up.

"He phoned me to wish me the best of luck and said it was a great opportunity for me. It was nice of him and with him being in the league for so many years, and doing so well, it was nice of him to give that call. It was really appreciated."

City enjoyed a stirring 3-1 win against Athlone at the Cross in their last outing. Josh Honohan is a doubt for Friday night's clash with leaders Shels at Turner's Cross while fellow defender George Heaven will not be fit to return.