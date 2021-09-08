'We conceded a pointless goal': Serbia stunned by late Aviva drama

Serbia were left stunned after their latest example of self-combustion gifted Ireland a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Leading through Sergej Milinković-Savić’s first-half header, the Serbs spurned several chances to kill off the World Cup qualifier, mostly down to Gavin Bazunu’s heroics in the Ireland goal.

Profligacy caught up with them as a late siege saw Ireland plunder an equaliser with three minutes left through the unlikeliest of means, a shambolic own-goal.

“It was unbelievable,” said Monaco’s Strahinja Pavlovic, whose fellow centre-back Nikola Milenkovic was left helpless when Milinković-Savić’s botched clearance rebounded off him into the net.

“I haven't seen that type of goal previously but all sorts of things happen in football.”

Dropping two points cost Serbia their grip on top spot in the campaign, meaning they’ll probably have to win the final game of the campaign on November 14 in Lisbon against new leaders Portugal.

“It is difficult to take not winning a game that we created so many chances in,” added Pavlovic, a €10m purchase by the Ligue 1 club last year.

“The result doesn’t change anything. We’ll have to beat Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Portugal to qualify directly for the World Cup.” Dusan Tadic was also perplexed at how Serbia didn’t leave Dublin with three points.

"We had much more chances than Ireland and should have scored the second earlier to end the game,” said the Serbia captain. “That did not happen and we conceded a pointless goal.”

Serbia’s dominance underlined the progression under new manager Dragan Stojković, who recognised eradicating errors is key to taking the next step. However, he was swift to praise the role that teenager Bazunu played in keeping the margin to the minimum, setting the stage for Ireland’s grandstand flurry.

“We managed to punish ourselves but that is football,” said the calm and composed coach.

“It was a gift to Ireland after their goalkeeper saved them from defeat. We completely dominated the game and our only regret is not scoring one of the many chances to fully decide the winner of the qualifier.”