Stephen Kenny: 'If that game was behind closed doors, we’d have lost it'

For the second time in four days, it was Shane Duffy’s presence that triggered the leveller, yet he didn’t need to touch the ball this time as Nikola Milenkovic’s farcical own-goal delivered a lifeline
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny applauds the fans after the game. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 02:50
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny has admitted that only the brilliance of Gavin Bazunu prevented him falling to a fourth defeat in five World Cup qualifiers.

Serbia were a goal to the good, far superior in possession, and more dangerous in attack until the late stages when the traditional Irish method of sending up the towering centre-back yielded a reward.

For the second time in four days, it was Shane Duffy’s presence that triggered the leveller, yet he didn’t need to touch the ball this time as Nikola Milenkovic’s farcical own-goal delivered a lifeline.

That came after 19-year-old Bazunu produced a string of saves to deny a Serbian side with designs on challenging Portugal for top spot, while this point gives Ireland hope of salvaging third ahead of their conquerors Luxembourg.

"Gavin kept us in the match because he had a tremendous game,” Kenny said of the Manchester City stopper, on loan at Portsmouth this season.

“We showed great spirit and we fed off the crowd who were brilliant.

"Yes, we got a break but we've not had too many of them, so I'm delighted to get it.” 

With half the stadium’s 50,000 seats available as Covid-19 restrictions ease, Kenny admitted the crowd played a crucial role in their salvage job.

“If that game was behind closed doors, we’d have lost it,” he noted.

“We’re not in the business of celebrating a draw at home but Serbia are an exceptional side.

“The evolution of our team is a good bit behind Serbia and we need to add extra quality in the final third. We’ll have some of our wingers back for the next window.

“We’re not saying that we’re perfect as we’re still a work in progress.”

