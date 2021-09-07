Andrew Omobamidele's near-dream ending to full Ireland debut: 'I was ready to jump into the crowd'

Andrew Omobamidele was convinced that his first start for his country was going to produce the dream ending.

The Norwich City centre-back had already put on a virtuoso performance for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side by the time he picked the ball up inside the Serbian half with the scores deadlocked at 1-1 and the third minute of injury-time winding down.

His shot, delivered from distance and at an angle to the posts, flew through the late-night Dublin air and seemed destined for the visitors’ rigging until Predrag Rajkovic met it with his right-hand and a stunning save on a night when Gavin Bazunu, his opposite number, had stolen the show.

“I was taking my jersey off already,” Omobamidele laughed afterwards. “To be fair to the keeper, he pulled off a good save but I was ready to jump into the crowd.”

It’s been an astonishing rise through the ranks with both club and country for the former Leixlip United man, his promotion into a Norwich side that finished last season as Championship winners prompting his first steps in the senior international game.

His debut came in Portugal last week, Dara O’Shea’s injury after 36 minutes heralding his introduction, and he performed superbly for a 19-year old thrust into a game against some of the best players in the world game.

It was at yesterday’s team meeting where he discovered he would be in from the off against Serbia.

"It was definitely the highlight of my career so far,” he said of the occasion.

“At first you kind of don’t take it in and then I walked out and up to my room and told some of my close family members. It’s obviously a big occasion, my first time starting in the Aviva in front of the whole nation. It was a lot of emotions really, it was a great feeling.”

As has been the case with Bazunu, it is the measured and mature manner in which Omobamidele has adapted to this level of football, without any need for a bedding-in period, that has caught the eye as much as the obvious technical excellence.

“In those situations, you kind of have to walk out and block out the crowd at times when you’re under pressure, and the opposition as well, because at the end of the days it is 11 v 11 and you have to be calm because there’s no point being rushing and stuff when you’re under pressure.”

His was a performance that bodes well for the not-too-distant future and the hope is that he can build on this international window and its momentum on his return to Carrow Road and bank some minutes in the Premier League.

As for Ireland, he leaves the squad behind for now convinced that the squad and management are on the right road after a brave but painful defeat to Portugal, the setback that was the draw with Azerbaijan, and now this follow-up stalemate with the Serbs.

“I think it’s a huge lift. We didn’t win but I think it’s a huge step and we showed that we can go toe to toe with these nations, as we seen in Portugal with Ronaldo and Fernandes and all these boys. We went toe to toe with them for 85 minutes so I think it’s a huge step in the right direction.”