Gavin Bazunu grateful for support of Ireland fans

Gavin Bazunu hailed the impact of Republic of Ireland supporters and said they helped make a difference by standing by Stephen Kenny’s side in Tuesday night’s gritty 1-1 draw with Serbia.

Bazunu produced three sensational second-half saves to keep the home side in the game before a comical own goal at the death earned a point.

Bazunu denied Aleksandar Mitrovic with two world-class saves using his feet in the 57th and 59th minutes before preventing a late breakaway goal from Filip Kostic just moments before the equaliser.

“My first game here was without fans and the difference playing here with all the fans is immense,” the 19-year-old said.

“It’s a different game and helps spur us on to create chances and stay in the game.

“It was brilliant. I had a lot to do and I was happy to be able to make a few saves in the game. I was delighted we were able to come out with a result in the end because I thought the lads deserved it, we put in a really good performance.

“I was delighted to be able to contribute my part for the team. That’s my job as a goalkeeper.”

Bazunu was full of praise for Andrew Omobamidele, adding of the defender’s performance on the occasion of his second cap.

“Andrew was unbelievable. Him coming in, he’s only played a couple of games and the confidence he showed. I think that’s what Stephen is trying to do with the squad, bring young lads in and give them a chance. You see what happens, the rewards will pay off in the future.”

Omobamidele almost secured a stunning win with a late shot that was tipped over the bar and joked: “I thought it was in and was already taking my jersey off when it left my boot but the keeper pulled off a great save.

“It’s my first time playing in the Aviva and it’s nothing like I’ve felt before. It gives you that extra bit of everything and even at the end there when you’re tired sprinting back the length of the pitch, I didn’t feel tired because of the crowd.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many more times to come.”