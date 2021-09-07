So it looks like Stephen Kenny can play the long game

Turned out Stephen Kenny can play the long game better than most.

That may have come as a surprise, given all the hullabaloo about the Republic of Ireland manager’s determination to rewrite the team’s code with a blueprint that eschews the aerial route and reconnects it root and branch to the soil.

Still, here we are, a day on from the gaffer’s mic drop that the squad was being rebuilt not so much for a shot at Qatar 2022 but Germany 2024: football’s version of the fashion world, where it’s always the next season’s clobber we see on the catwalk.

The problem for Kenny is that he has been cast as an emperor with no clothes by those impatient for a fancy new frock — or even the tattered, old one — but the man himself doubled down on this long-term focus in Tuesday night’s match programme.

Brexit, and the impact it will have on the way we hothouse young footballers, was the starting point and the route by which he introduced the high pedigree of this latest opponent and Croatia, with their respective populations of seven and five million souls.

“It would be naïve to suggest that we couldn’t learn from either country as we search for a different pathway for greater numbers of Irish players and the broader development of football in Ireland,” Kenny wrote rather pointedly.

The problem right now is that this Ireland team could hardly be further away from matching Croatia’s appearance at the 2018 World Cup final, and there is a frightening amount of work needed to turn this country’s footballing dystopia into a self-sustaining ecosystem.

The question, as it has been for some time, was whether Kenny could bank enough credit to make it beyond the end of this qualifying campaign and into a 2022 calendar devoid of major games and therefore perfect for the remedial work still required.

Serbia in Dublin was something new for him — a class of opposition beyond almost every other visitor to the Aviva Stadium this last 12 months, and one rocking up for a genuinely competitive game rather than some low-grade Nations League panto.

Just as important was this game’s placement at the end of a three-game window. Another downer, either in the form of a heavy defeat or sub-par performance, and it would feed a trail of criticism and gloom into the five-week vacuum between that match and the visit to Azerbaijan.

High stakes.

‘In Kenny We Trust,’ read a banner held aloft as the national anthem rang out and the crowd, in both its number and in its volume, wasn’t in any way suggestive of an audience subdued or disgruntled by the run of one win in 15 games.

Their faith was sorely tested here.

The Serbian threat was stamped on the game from kick-off, Ireland’s initial press producing an intricate escape act from the visitors’ own third, and a spell of possession and pressure that wasn’t broken for a long and foreboding eight minutes.

It would be nice to say that Ireland gave as good as they got thereafter — but you could argue that they just brought a knife to a gunfight. Kenny’s team played their part in a wonderfully entertaining and open game but, boy, could it have turned ugly.

So much of what the home team did was rushed, their play unfolding on the break like a script being written even as the actors blurted out their lines. Serbia were impeccably poised in their delivery, their patterns honed by rehearsal but tradition too.

For all the focus on Ireland’s work with the ball, they remain a brittle enough proposition at the back. Two clean sheets in their last 12 games speaks for that and this one could easily have gone down as the heaviest defeat of the Kenny era yet.

That Ireland survived owed to luck and Gavin Bazunu rerouting so many of Serbia’s 19 efforts, his obstinacy setting the scene for another of those late Irish sieges that remain stitched into the team’s DNA, and an equaliser borne out of more old-school hurly burly.

Yet another 1-1 then for the Boys in Green, but an upbeat end to a night that again failed to deliver the victory so badly needed while warding off the sort of defeat that could have fatally undermined everything.