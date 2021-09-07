Ireland 1 Serbia 1 talking points: FAI must now speak up amid Stephen Kenny debate

Debate rages on

For the first 88 minutes of this three-legged World Cup qualifying window, it seemed as if the lamentable, see-saw nature of debate around Stephen Kenny would at least dissipate until the end of the campaign.

Then Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to inflict what the manager, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, and centre back John Egan all described as ‘heartbreak’ in the immediate aftermath in Faro.

The latter was at least able to raise a smile at recounting how his mother was the first person he spotted in the crowd as he celebrated his first international goal on the occasion of his 10th cap.

It was almost the winner until the smash and grab nature of that defeat played out in those final tortuous minutes.

They preceded a much longer, drawn-out affair – quite literally – at home to Azerbaijan with Shane Duffy’s deserved leveller in the 87th minute rescuing a point, but by no means a reprieve.

Any goodwill Kenny earned in Portugal from the growing number of sceptics about his suitability for the job vanished by the time of kick-off against Serbia, but he clawed some back here.

The FAI now must speak up

The manner of this dramatic draw, roared on for the final 15 minutes by a crowd that never gave up on their team, and were buoyed by the exceptional performance of Bazunu, will not have gone unnoticed.

And not will the prominent ‘In Kenny We Trust’ banner which was held aloft.

The continual claims and counterclaims about Kenny’s position, and mission, have been polarising from the moment Mick McCarthy accepted the FAI’s decision (not to mention a €1.13 million exit fee) to stick with the succession plan, in keeping with the original dates, despite Covid-19 wreaking havoc with the schedule.

It meant Kenny took over for the Euro 2020 play-off, which Ireland lost to Slovakia on penalties, and one of the sticks that has been used to beat the manager, and FAI decision-makers, is that McCarthy wasn’t allowed to see the job through.

This argument would home far more sway – and sympathy – had McCarthy not pocketed such a lucrative pay-off. Or, indeed, agreed to the succession plan in the first place.

This week, Kenny again provided a robust defence of his tenure, citing his plan to build towards Euro 2024, and while the results so far would suggest even that is a step too far, a public show of faith from his employers would be welcome.

The supporters – and players – certainly delivered by never giving in.

Idah the Canary needs to spread wings

Ireland's Adam Idah in action against Milos Veljkovic of Serbia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

One of the undoubted highlights of the last three games was the maturity, composure, and awareness shown by the Cork youngster leading the line.

The sight of Pepe and Ruben Dias struggling to deal with his runs and sharp link-up play was a joy to behold. At one stage in the second half, the Manchester City defender received quite the tongue lashing from the elder statesmen at the back for being held off the ball by Idah and not pressuring him off the ball.

Of course, the fact he didn’t find the net – and is yet to do so – will gnaw away at him. He said as much after collecting the man-of-the-match award for his display in Dublin on Saturday evening.

All he got here was a yellow card for diving with his foot to try and connect with a James McClean, only to connect with Nikola Milenkovic.

Tellingly, in his nine Ireland caps before this clash, the 20-year-old has played more minutes (597) than the 571 he managed for his club, Norwich City, in his previous 31 league appearances.

A mixture of Covid-19 and injury troubles is part of the reason for that but, if he is to truly blossom as he has indicated he could, he will need regular football to do so.

Ireland never give in

Serbia were the better team here for large parts and while the own goal was comical, the attitude of the Ireland players in the final quarter was sensational, and but for a wonderful save by Predrag Rajkovic in injury time from Andrew Omobamidele’s long-range shot the hosts could have stolen it.

Serbia lost their way as Ireland pressed having played with a fluidity and understanding that you would expect from a country that has spent the last decade developing and nurturing its own talent.

They won the Under-20 World Cup in 2015 having lifted the Uefa Under-19 trophy two seasons previously.

Allied with that, a mix of late bloomers and experienced campaigners pepper a squad that are now locked in a neck and neck battle with Portugal for top spot.