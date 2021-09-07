Player ratings: Gavin Bazunu, Ireland's yellow brick wall, stands tall against Serbia

Gavin Bazunu 9

The yellow brick wall. His distribution and shot-stopping were outstanding. Had to be alert after just five minutes to deny Dušan Vlahović after Shane Duffy’s mistake but could not keep out Sergej Milinković-Savić’s header to make at 1-0. Superbly thwarted Aleksandar Mitrović three times on 39, 57, and 60 minutes. Then saved brilliantly from Nemanja Radonjic on 74.

Matt Doherty 7

With skipper Seamus Coleman ruled out, Doherty switched from the left to the right-wing back slot. While his attacking qualities are known, his defending has been questioned but he supported Andrew Omobamidele superbly by tracking back and covering.

Andrew Omobamidele 8

With Coleman sidelined, the young Norwich defender was handed his full senior debut having come on as a sub against Portugal. On the right of the back three, the 19-year-old positioned himself for several vital clearances. Was confident and assured. Denied a winner by Predrag Rajković’s 92nd-minute save.

John Egan 7

Alongside Shane Duffy, had his hands full shadowing Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović. Overall dealt with the attacking duo really well. Just like Stephen Kenny’s side, the Cork defender grew into the game as Ireland finished the match strongly.

Shane Duffy 7

Pondered on the ball after just five minutes but Bazunu came to his rescue. Recovered well after that to battle bravely against Mitrović and Vlahović. His never-say-die attitude helped set up the deserving 87th-minute equaliser as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hammered his attempted clearance off Nikola Milenkovic and into the net. Got too much on an injury-time header to win it.

James McClean 7

Now on 85 caps, the Derryman was retained as the left-wing back. Spent more of the first period defending. The elder statesman at 32 was much more advanced in the second period. Showed great determination to get back and deny Nemanja Radonjic on 78 minutes.

Josh Cullen 6

The only one of the midfield three retained from the Azerbaijan tie as Ireland opted for a counter-attack approach. Had his hands full keeping an eye on the floating Dušan Tadić. Spent a lot of time chasing possession as Serbia had the ball. Subbed midway through the second half.

Jamie McGrath 6

Having debuted against Portugal but named among the substitutes against Azerbaijan, the St Mirren man came into the line-up at the expense of Troy Parrott. Buzzed around without having a final product. His first-half run showed there’s potential. Taken off on 66 minutes.

Jeff Hendrick 7

Having played against Portugal but not featured against Azerbaijan, the Newcastle midfielder was recalled with Jason Molumby dropping to the bench. The best he’s played in an Irish shirt for a long while. Badly positioned for Milinković-Savić’s header. Just off target with a low drive in the 17th minute. Saw his 26th-minute free-kick saved by Rajković.

Alan Browne 5

With Aaron Connolly not involved, the Preston playmaker was asked to support Adam Idah alongside McGrath. Lost Milinković-Savić for the opening goal. Booked for a trailing arm on Strahinja Pavlović with his arm. Will now miss the away trip to Azerbaijan next month. Taken off after 58 minutes.

Adam Idah 8

Deployed at the lone attacker. But always a willing runner despite the thankless task up against Filip Milenkovic, Veljkovic Miloš, and Strahinja Pavlovic. Harshly booked on 31 minutes for a high foot against Pavlovi. Despite a lack of action at Norwich, and playing three games in quick succession, ran his socks off.

SUBS

Callum Robinson 5 (for Browne 58). Apparently still feeling the effects of Covid. But still provided the cross to make it 1-1.

Daryl Horgan 5 (for McGrath 66). Made an impression when brought on against Azerbaijan. But didn’t get involved enough.

Jayson Molumby 5 (for Cullen 66). Had little impact. Booked for a reckless tackle on 88 minutes.

Conor Hourihane (for Hendrick 78), James Collins (for Idah 79). Not on long enough to mark.

SUBS NOT USED: Ryan Manning, Troy Parrott, Cyrus Christie, Harry Arter, Liam Scales, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Talbot.

Serbia: Predrag Rajković; Strahinja Pavlović, Nikola Milenković, Nemanja Gudelj, Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Tadić (Nemanja Maksimović 83), Miloš Veljković, Filip Kostić (Darko Lazović 87), Dušan Vlahović (Luka Jović 70), Sergej Milinković-Savić, Filip Djuričić (Nemanja Radonjić 70).

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (Spain).