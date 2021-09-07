Ireland team news: Stephen Kenny makes four changes for Serbia visit

Nothing short of victory will do for Stephen Kenny’s side to retain a semblance of interest in qualification for next year's finals
Jamie McGrath. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 19:05
John Fallon

Jamie McGrath comes back into the Ireland side as one of four changes for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The manager, searching for only his second win in only 16 matches, has recalled the St Mirren attacker to support lone striker Adam Idah, who makes his third start in six days.

Aaron Connolly followed Seamus Coleman as an injury withdrawal from the side which came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Also back into the team from the 2-1 defeat to Portugal last Wednesday is Jeff Hendrick, while Alan Browne starts following a brief cameo at the weekend.

There’s a first start for Andrew Omobamidele, who comes into Coleman’s slot as one of the three central defenders.

For Serbia, the major news is Aleksandar Mitrovic brushing off a broken cheekbone to take his place leading the attack.

He will be supported by Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic in an attack-minded selection made by Dragan Stojković.

They will be looking to stay level with leaders Portugal by taking the three points from Dublin.

IRELAND (3-5-2): G Bazunu; S Duffy, J Egan, A Omobamidele; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, A Browne, J McClean; J McGrath, A Idah.

SERBIA (3-4-3): P Rajkovic; S Pavlovic, N Milenkovic, M Veljkovic; F Duričić, N Gudelj, S Milinkovic-Savic; F Kostić; D Tadic, A Mitrovic, D Vlahovic.

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (ESP).

Portugal v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier

Dara O'Shea ruled out for up to six months with fractured ankle

