Ireland U17 international Kevin Zefi makes move to Inter Milan

Ireland U17 interrnational Kevin Zefi has joined Italian giants Inter Milan from Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers today confirmed a transfer had been completed, for the 16-year-old, who can play on the win or as a striker. Zefi was in action today at Turner's Cross as Colin O'Brien's Ireland U17 side lost 2-0 to Mexico, having beaten the same opposition 2-1 on Sunday night, when Zefi was also in action.

Rovers signed Zefi from St Kevin's in February 2019 and he captained the Hoops at Under 15, Under 17, Under 19, and League of Ireland First Division level. Earlier this year Zefi spent some time on trial at Inter Milan. “I went over in February for a month. I was just getting a feel for the team, seeing how it was and I liked it,” he said.

“I have been learning Italian and I knew a little bit before that. I have some family in Italy and I’m doing school so I think I’m good with it.

Rovers head of academy Shane Robinson said: “Kevin is that type of player that catches the eye easily — he backs himself 100% in possession of the ball. He has lovely balance and uses his body very well to protect the ball. He has worked very hard on his overall game over the last number of years and deserves credit for that, he has gone up through the levels impressively from U15 to U19 with First Division appearances last season also.

"We will miss him around the Academy but will watch on with pride as his career continues to progress at Inter Milan.”

Zefi added: “Thomas Morgan and Dessie Baker helped me to grow as a player and I have to thank them for that and for all the advice they gave me. I really appreciate everything they did for me in the short space of time I worked for them. I’d also like to thank Aidan Price for giving me the opportunity to play for the B team last season and express myself and I’d like to thank Shane Robinson, head of the Academy.”