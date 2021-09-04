Adam Idah: 'Football is our job. If you're under pressure you shouldn't be here'

Another deeply frustrating night for the Republic of Ireland, but Adam Idah has insisted that the players will keep on keeping on as they look for the results that can kickstart the Stephen Kenny era.

Tonight’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan leaves the manager with just one win, against Andorra, after his first 15 games in charge. And it’s a result that erases any remaining vestiges of hope when it comes to making next year’s World Cup finals.

Idah, unsurprisingly, couldn’t bring himself to admit that but a few more results like this one, against a side ranked 112th in the world, and even Kenny’s staunchest supporters will find it hard to make a convincing case for his time to be extended for the next Euro campaign.

“It is quite frustrating,” said the Norwich City striker of a game at the Aviva Stadium where the home side had so much possession but so little end product.

“Not to get three points is quite disappointing after a disappointing (result away to Portugal). Obviously, a point is better than being on zero points. We got a point on the board and we just have to keep fighting and keep hungry in the next few games.”

Kenny went with an attacking trio of Idah, Aaron Connolly, and Troy Parrott who boast an average age of 20 and a limited number of caps between them. They are learning on the job in international football and with a side that is starved and desperate for goals.

Take out the Andorra game and Ireland have managed just half-a-dozen goals in the 14 games since the new management took over but Idah is adamant that there is no element of pressure on his shoulders as they go about addressing this.

“No, we all play football. That’s our job. We grew up wanting to do this and if you are under pressure doing this then you shouldn’t be here. These are the moments we have all been waiting for.

“We have little experience but how else do you get experience than in times like this? These are the opportunities we have to take and learn from. We keep building as a team and young players and I’m sure it will all work out in the long run.”

Idah’s own performances have given cause for encouragement. His hold-up and link play was excellent at times against Portugal in Faro, not least given the fact that Ruben Dias and Pepe were the men tasked with the job of shackling him.

And the Cork forward built on that with another impressive effort here against Azerbaijan. It was a performance that earned him a man of the match award in front of an Aviva crowd that included members of his family.

All that’s missing now is those goals.

“It's obviously my job is to score goals and obviously I'm disappointed not to put them to bed. I haven't scored yet for Ireland. All I want to do is get off the mark, want to keep building on that, keep working hard, keep improving on that, and see how it goes.”

Amid the frustration, he called for patience for the overall project.

“It is quite a new squad and it does take time to build with a lot of new players there. We are building, we drew today, although we obviously want to win. There are still a lot of games to come and we want to prove people wrong.”