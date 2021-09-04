James Costello to be reappointed as Kerry minor football manager for a fourth year

Kerry minor football manager James Costello is set to continue in the post for a further year.

Costello and his charges have endured a number of close misses in his three-year term, losing the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to Galway by a point and the 2020 final, played last July, by the same margin after a last-minute Derry goal from a penalty. Twelve days later, his 2021 side were beaten by Cork, again by one point.