James Costello to be reappointed as Kerry minor football manager for a fourth year

Costello and his charges have endured a number of close misses in his three-year term
James Costello to be reappointed as Kerry minor football manager for a fourth year

Kerry minor football manager James Costello. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 16:08
Stephen Barry

Kerry minor football manager James Costello is set to continue in the post for a further year.

Costello and his charges have endured a number of close misses in his three-year term, losing the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to Galway by a point and the 2020 final, played last July, by the same margin after a last-minute Derry goal from a penalty. Twelve days later, his 2021 side were beaten by Cork, again by one point.

Local media had reported Costello was not expected to seek an extension but he's now set to be ratified for a fourth year at the helm.  

Costello’s management team will be announced in due course, a Kerry GAA statement said.

His extension as manager will be put forward for ratification at the next Kerry County Committee meeting.

It ties up one piece of business for the Kerry County Board as they determine whether to extend Peter Keane's three-year term as senior manager.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session Stephen Kenny unsure whether excluding unvaccinated players is possible
Watford v Arsenal - Premier League - Vicarage Road Edu defends Arsenal’s transfer policy but accepts early form is ‘unacceptable’
Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Tunde Owolabi hits late winners as Finn Harps beat Shamrock Rovers for first time since 2008
#kerry gaa#gaelic football
James McClean 4/9/2021

Ireland team news: Stephen Kenny makes three changes against Azerbaijan

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up