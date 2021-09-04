James Costello to be reappointed as Kerry minor football manager for a fourth year

Kerry minor football manager James Costello is set to continue in the post for a further year.
Costello and his charges have endured a number of close misses in his three-year term, losing the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to Galway by a point and the 2020 final, played last July, by the same margin after a last-minute Derry goal from a penalty. Twelve days later, his 2021 side were beaten by Cork, again by one point.
Local media had reported Costello was not expected to seek an extension but he's now set to be ratified for a fourth year at the helm.
Costello’s management team will be announced in due course, a Kerry GAA statement said.
His extension as manager will be put forward for ratification at the next Kerry County Committee meeting.
It ties up one piece of business for the Kerry County Board as they determine whether to extend Peter Keane's three-year term as senior manager.