Treaty United secured their first victory in a month at Markets Field.
Treaty victorious over lacklustre Cobh Ramblers

Dave O'Leary , Cobh Rambers, on the attack against Jack Lynch for Treaty United. Picture: Picture Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 22:09
Tom Clancy

Treaty United 3 Cobh Ramblers 0

Treaty United secured their first victory in a month, seeing off a lacklustre Cobh Ramblers at Markets Field.

The victory cements the Limerick side in the play-off spots, while Cobh are cut adrift in ninth, now five outings without a win.

Goals from Seán McSweeney, Anto O’Donnell, and Willie Armshaw gave United a sixth home triumph of 2021.

A ninth minute cross from Marc Ludden was finished by makeshift striker McSweeney, for a sixth goal this season.

McSweeney almost doubled his tally on the half-hour, heading off the post before Charlie Lyons scrambled clear to deny Jack Lynch a tap-in.

Cobh could have levelled through Conor Drinan but his effort rebounded off Tahdg Ryan’s post. O’Donnell, a former Cobh player was another to hit the woodwork.

The defender made no mistake a few minutes later, exquisitely flicking a Jack Lynch shot home from six-yards. Armshaw notched the third with one of his first touches, volleying home wonderfully at the back-post.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, Walsh, O’Donnell, Ludden; Keane (Melody 80), McCarthy (McNamara 60), O’Connell, Lynch (Hanlon 80), Christopher (Armshaw 69); McSweeney (Murphy 81).

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Coleman, O’Riordan, Lyons, Hill; Drinan (Cooper 77), Abbott, D. O’Leary (D. Murphy 64), Devitt (Griffin 77), N. O’Connell (Duggan 86); D. O’Connell (S. O’Leary 86).

REFEREE: Michael Connolly

