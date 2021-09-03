Sligo Rovers hold Drogheda to snap long losing streak

Drogheda United 0 Sligo Rovers 0

Drogheda United were held at home by Sligo Rovers in a scoreless encounter at Head in the Game Park, a result only notable for ending Sligo’s seven-game losing streak in all competitions.

Andre Wright almost opened his Sligo account but his 21st-minute effort from inside the penalty area was blocked by Drogheda defender Joe Redmond.

A cracking long-range shot from Robbie McCourt then brought a superb save from Drogheda goalkeeper David Odumosu as Sligo’s threat increased, with Walter Figueira lively.

Sligo ended the opening period with another chance for the busy Andre Wright, who got a header on target from Robbie McCourt’s cross.

Drogheda failed to make any attacking inroads in the first-half and full-back Conor Kane’s blocked effort after 50 minutes was their first bit of sparkle.

They almost netted sensationally against the run of play in the 81st minute when Dan O’Reilly’s header came off the woodwork from Ronan Murray’s corner.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Odumosu; Brown, Redmond, O’Reilly, Kane; Heeney, Hyland (Murray 46), Phillips; Markey (Clarke 85), Adeyemo (Obhakhan 85), Doyle.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Morahan (Keogh 75), McDonnell; Figueira, Cawley, De Vries (Byrne 82); Wright (Kenny 75).

Referee: Rob Harvey.