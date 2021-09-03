Anthony Wordsworth rescues a point for Waterford

Waterford 1 Dundalk 1

Anthony Wordsworth returned from suspension to score his first league of the season to earn Waterford FC a share of the spoils as they remain ahead of Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table after their titanic battle at the RSC.

The visitors shocked the home side with a goal inside five minutes when Daniel Kelly got on the end of a Will Patching free kick down the right, and getting past the challenge of Jack Stafford, his cross deflected off Kyle Ferguson into the path of Sean Murray, who touched the ball past a stranded Brian Murphy from close-range.

Murphy was called into action to make a smart save to deny the visitors a second goal on 21 minutes when Sam Stanton latched onto a ball 25-yards from goal, but the Blues netminder got down well to save his well-struck shot.

Patching went close to extending the Dundalk lead six minutes later when he got on the end of a Stanton left-wing cross before bringing the ball onto his right-foot, but his well-executed effort from 16 yards just cleared Murphy’s crossbar.

After Dundalk’s Daniel Cleary was lucky to escape with just a yellow card for a late challenge on Phoenix Patterson on 48 minutes, it was the latter who nearly struck the leveller six minutes later. Jeremie Milambo sent in a left-wing cross that saw Ferguson knock the ball down for the winger, but his shot flashed just wide.

Sean Murray was denied his second goal by a stunning Brian Murphy save on the hour mark when he found space for himself out on the right before cracking in a rasper on the run that was turned over the Blues netminder. Murphy was called into action to make another great save four minutes later when he kept out an effort from Sam Ben-Amar before the hosts levelled the tie on 77 minutes. Shane Griffin’s brilliant delivery from the right into the crowded area found the head of Wordsworth, who flicked a header past Dundalk keeper Alessio Alibi.

Although the hosts piled on the pressure in injury time forcing a number of corner kicks in a bid to snatch the victory from the contest, they couldn’t find that goal that would have giving all three points from a terrific second half performance.

Waterford: Murphy, Power, Nolan, Ferguson, Stafford (Milambo ‘36), O’Keeffe (Halford ’73), Griffin, Evans (Wordsworth ’46), Martin, Patterson, Kavanagh (Quitirna ’62).

Dundalk: Abibi, Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Stanton, Sloggett, Patching, Kelly (Hanratty ’90), Murray (Animasahun ’84), Ben-Amar (Jeongwoo ’80), Hoban.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Westmeath).