Ireland must follow mid-week performance with a positive result against Azerbaijan

Had events transpired differently, Declan Rice could be facing Azerbaijan today four years on from making his Ireland U21 debut against them.

Instead, it will be another holding midfielder representing West Ham United in that Irish team in Baku at the heart of the senior cause.

Josh Cullen had lined out for his native England at younger age-levels but didn’t feel the need to foist his allegiance upon the Irish public.

There were none of the badge-kissing antics Rice resorted to in the Azeris rematch at Tallaght six months later.

Fast-forward a further six months and those images got fool-proofed as the rising Premier League star decided his lips were better suited to another country’s crest.

Stephen Kenny was a frustrated onlooker to the defection, contending a trick was missed by failing to fast-track Rice.

And the irony is that he’s cast Cullen, now 25, into the role of senior mentor to a crop of fledglings that are indeed whisking up the ladder to the ultimate stage.

Cullen wasn’t held in such esteem when Kenny first took over the job, an exclusion for the manager’s opener in Bulgaria exactly 12 months ago.

“Josh Cullen was struggling to get in the squad but his game has really elevated,” he said of the midfielder who sealed a move to Anderlecht shortly after that initial snub.

“We got to such a level against Serbia in March that when some players who’d not been regulars, or playing at all really, had to go again three days later against Luxembourg, they found it difficult.

“That’s not a problem for someone like Josh. He has played so many games in the Europa League and Belgian league that he’s flying. You get into the mode of playing every three or four days and that is fine.”

Kenny was speaking in the context of the dilemmas he’s to grapple with in selecting a team amid the quick turnaround after Wednesday’s exertions in Faro. Physically and mentally, the challenges are plentiful.

The psychology of moving from the glitz of top seeds Portugal to the grind of bottom placed Azerbaijan is a factor.

Then, there’s managing different expectations of the returning crowd.

A win is unlikely to reignite their World Cup qualification aspirations but it is imperative for doubts over the manager’s future to vanish.

Wednesday’s effort prompted a positive shift in that regard whereas a relapse against the minnows would send it hurtling back the wrong direction with Serbia, Portugal’s rival for second spot in Group A, following the Azeris to the Aviva next Tuesday night.

As the schools return, the nights close in and the temperature dips, some Algarve afterglow residues would be welcome.

“We know that we’re in a difficult position to reach the playoffs,” Kenny admitted about their plight, which Brian Kerr feels only wins in the final five qualifiers will salvage.

“If we had held out in Portugal, it would have put us back into contention. I am not focusing on the playoffs at the minute.

“I’m taking this match on its own merits, wanting to win it anyway and taking it from there. We’ve a home international in front of fans, which will be a first for many of our players.”

One of those relative newcomers, Gavin Bazunu, has pleaded for patience in this group’s bid to arrest the demise of the international team. It will be curious as to the degree of latitude from the stands if the men from the Caucuses threaten to spoil Kenny’s designs on recording a first competitive win.

How the tyros react to audible gasps or groans from sections of the 22,000 turnout would be equally interesting.

Risk-taking of approach will continue to be promoted from the bench, though not to the extent that it invites disaster akin to last time out.

Bazunu was only called upon to be a hero from Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty after his overplaying cost the spot-kick.

A change of rule allowing outfield players to receive a goal-kick inside their box has fuelled the phenomenon of going short, a tactic Kenny intends sticking with despite it going awry against the Portuguese and Finland last year.

“Wednesday’s one wasn’t the wisest decision, was too high risk for sure but we’re not going to change because of one mistake,” he declared.

“We are geared towards playing that way – that doesn’t mean we can’t kick it out and beat the press by chipping it into Adam Idah so he can hold it up and play.

“The element of variation is good. It is about measuring the risk. Certainly don’t give any goals away but, at the same time, in constructing attacks, there has to be an element of risk.

“The easy thing to say is ‘don’t take any risk and we kick everything long’ but that is not the approach we are adopting.”

Gianni De Biasi, fond of taking scalps during his tenure as Albania manager, has vowed to not make it easy for his counterpart.

At least Covid-19 isn’t an enemy for this one, as all of Kenny’s players returned negative tests last night, yet he can’t get comfortable. His first year at the helm has taught him that much.

“That is a deep question that probably requires some time to answer properly to do the question justice,” he replied when asked if light loomed at the end of his tunnel. “It has not been straightforward but I’m not complaining.”