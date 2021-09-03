Azerbaijan profiled: An unknown quantity who have caused shockwaves before

Azerbaijan form guide

Similarities with Ireland begin with their record, a solitary win from the last 12 games over the past year.

That came in their first of two June friendlies, a 2-1 victory in Belarus, but they crashed back to reality within days when Moldova inflicted a 1-0 defeat.

Luxembourg’s 2-1 qualification win over the Azeris on Wednesday made it six defeats in the last seven.

Ireland’s record against Azerbaijan

Nothing to report.

The team from the Caucases among four of Uefa’s members that Ireland haven’t faced.

They’ll do so twice in the next five weeks.

The Gaffer: Giovanni De Biasi

Known as Gianni, the Italian is well used to managing underdogs, taking charge of strugglers Brescia, Torina and Udinese.

His best feat came during his five-and-a-half year stint at Albania, leading them to Euro 2016 on the back of beating Portugal.

He signed a two-year deal to become Azeris boss in June 2020.

Reasons for Ireland to be cheerful

Faro fighters

To compete with a Portuguese side until the dying moments demonstrated the heights this group of Ireland players can reach.

Maintaining that level of performance would certainly be enough to see off the group’s bottom seeds. We can only hope that can replicate the standard.

Squad depth

Stephen Kenny is still trying to settle on his best team but there’s sufficient options among the partially employed or unused subs from Saturday to rotate without compromising too much quality.

Callum Robinson is sure to feature having overcome Covid, while another in-form striker at club level, Troy Parrott, will be itching for involvement.

Azeris slipping in world order

In 2014, managed by former Germany boss Berti Vogts, the Azeris reached the heady heights of 73 in Fifa’s rankings but have plummeted to 112.

Losing all eight Euro 2020 qualifiers fed that malaise and they’ve suffered three more so far in this campaign. There’s a reason why they were the lowest seeds in Group A last December.

Reasons for Ireland to be fearful

Search for consistency continues

Nibbling for crumbs of comfort during a run of 14 matches with just one win is difficult but the away performances in Slovakia, Serbia and, especially, Portugal, generated promise.

Ireland’s difficulty was maintaining the momentum, a pattern they’ll have to arrest if progress by this team can be deemed more than fleeting. They won’t find better opposition to hopefully buck the trend.

Manager and Azeris have caused shocks

De Biasi was handpicked by the cash-rich organisation due to his feat of scalping both Portugal and France while managing lowly Albania.

He’ll have a few survivors in his team too from the Azeris side that beat Norway 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2016. In the same campaign, they were holding Northern Ireland to a scoreless draw until Stuart Dallas nicked a stoppage-time winner.

A known quantity

Ireland’s approach might be pleasing on the eye but it’s predictable for opponents to counteract. Andorra’s tactic of pushing up from kickouts brought them some joy in the June friendly, as it has done for Finland and Portugal, meaning the Azeris will concentrate on pressurising the defence, including Gavin Bazunu, into mistakes.

Three key battles

John Egan v Mahir Emreli

Emreli was a notable absentee from the Azeri attack in Luxembourg, only sprung from the bench at half-time when they were trailing by two goals. A summer signing from Qarabag, the striker justified the €1m outlay by scoring the brace against Sparta Prague to seal a place in the group stages of the Europa League. Egan will have to stay close to the nifty forward.

Adam Idah v Maksim Medvedev

Idah performed sufficiently well in Faro to stay in the team and will be in direct combat with the visitors’ captain, Medvedev.

The 31-year-old is a mainstay for over a decade in the Qarabag and Azeri side and is capable of delivering a goal as well, illustrated by his winner against Norway in 2016.

Josh Cullen v Emin Mahmudov

Cullen’s match-fitness levels should ensure he backbones midfield again and he’ll be minded to keep watch on Mahmudov raiding from deep.

The 29-year-old has played in the Russian and Portuguese flights, more recently helping Neftchi Baku claim their first domestic title for eight years.