Tyreik Wright on the scoresheet as Ireland U21s beat dogged Bosnia in qualifier

2023 U21 European Championship qualifier

Bosnia & Herzegovina 0 Republic of Ireland 2

A penalty by Tyreik Wright and a goal from captain Conor Coventry, both in the second half, gave Ireland victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina in their opening Euro U21 qualifier today.

Jim Crawford’s side were unable to break down their dogged hosts during the first half in Zenica but Cork native Wright – currently on loan from Aston Villa to Salford City – blasted them ahead on 52 minutes.

When JJ Kayode was bundled over by Luka Malic in the box, the winger stepped up to send Belmin Dizdarevic the wrong way with a crisp penalty.

The second on 72 also came from a set-piece, a well-worked corner from the right.

Wright, just a minute after being denied from close range by Dizdarevic, came off the near post to divert Gavin Kilkenny’s corner across goal for Coventry to angle his first-time shot off the post.

Ireland, full-value for their victory, were marshalled superbly at the back by Oisin McEntee and Jack O’Brien, Crystal Palace’s Cork native who was making his U21 debut.

Crawford also handed a bow with eight minutes left to Evan Ferguson, making him the first 16-year-old capped at this level since Terry Dixon in 2006.

Ireland head to Dudelange for their second game of the double-header on Tuesday against a Luxembourg side who suffered defeat in both of their opening matches. They currently trail top seeds Italy in third.

IRELAND: B Maher; A Lyons, J O’Brien, O McEntee, W Ferry (L O’Connor 83); G Kilkenny, C Coventry (R Johansson 88); T Wright, R Tierney, L Watson (C Noss 80); J Koyode (E Ferguson 83).