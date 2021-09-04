Republic of Ireland's loan rangers swimming in uncertain waters

Few things in football come so freighted with risk as a loan move. The very concept is a Catch 22. Do you stay and risk the purgatory of non-selection? Or do you commit to a change of scenery where you can bank minutes but end up out of sight and out of mind?

Any amount of happenstances could scupper a switch.

Troy Parrott’s move to Millwall in August of last year looked a no-brainer but his shot at Championship football was undermined from the off by injury. Within six months he was descending that bit further down the English pyramid.

He arrived at Ipswich Town on February 1, but the calendar’s shortest month hadn’t even passed by the time Paul Lambert, the man who brought him to Portman Road, had vacated the manager’s office ‘by mutual consent’.

Not ideal.

Parrott is now at MK Dons, another League One club, where he seems to have found his feet through the new season’s initial steps, but he wasn’t in Milton Keynes two weeks when Russell Martin upped and left to take over at Swansea City.

Such are the vagaries of football at any time, but they tend to multiply the more you move.

What doesn’t change is the onus on the new arrival. Players try to choose clubs on the basis of everything from style of play, to standard, to geography, and to the personality of a manager, but the expectation to deliver is constant.

“It’s down to him to flip potential into performance,” said current Dons manager Liam Manning of Parrott after the teenager scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 home loss to Sunderland last month. Still only 19, he is now playing for his fourth club.

Plenty of his countrymen are swimming in the same uncertain waters.

There were 49 players initially called up for the current international duties between the Ireland senior and U21 squads. A dozen of them are currently on loan. That’s almost a quarter of them in a state of flux at club level.

The reality is that both Stephen Kenny and Jim Crawford would probably prefer if more were in a similar situation. Caomhin Kelleher, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah are among the others feeding off scraps right now.

“First of all,” says Crawford, “it’s a better gauge for you as a head coach to see where the player is at with regards the 21s squad: playing in competitive games where there are points at stake. They are playing against men, experienced players.

It just makes my life easier in terms of how they are progressing as an individual.

If the goal is to ultimately return to the parent club, Tottenham Hotspur in Parrott’s case, and make the first team then it doesn’t always work.

Josh Cullen played 131 games for Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers, and Charlton Athletic before eventually accepting that there was no promotion in the offing at West Ham. Now full-time at Anderlecht, he was sensational for Ireland in Portugal on Wednesday.

There’s no doubt that Cullen’s time on the loan deal merry-go-round improved him as a player, but there is a frightening amount of talent stuck on the same circuit which seems to have expanded since Covid curtailed the money available in the transfer market.

England’s 20 Premier League clubs are well into triple figures when it comes to players loaned out this season. Manchester City have at least 15 with some of them stuck in a sort of Groundhog Day where only the clubs and kits are different from year to year.

Take Patrick Roberts, an English winger signed by the Premier League champions in July of 2015 from Fulham. Roberts managed 54 minutes for the club across three appearances before being sent out for the first of what is now six loan spells and counting across four different countries.

He can at least say he has played for his parent club.

Venezuela’s Yagel Ravelo, Ante Palaversa of Croatia, Kosovan goalkeeper Arijat Muric, Colombian forward Marlos Moreno and Australia’s Daniel Arzani have, between them, racked up 30 temporary stops in umpteen corners of the footballing world without playing a single minute for City yet between them.

Moreno, at 24, is the oldest of the bunch.

It’s not just the UK. Atletico Madrid have over £100m worth of talent loaned out to other clubs. Juventus have almost £100m loaned in. Alvaro Morata accounts for a fair chunk of both those figures, but the prevalence of such moves shows no sign of dissipating which makes the right advice all the more important.

Kenny speaks to Irish players about possible future paths. So does Crawford. Another voice of experience is Kenny’s assistant Keith Andrews who played for a dozen clubs in England and committed to seven loan spells across his 16-year career.

“If the club lets you go on loan, take it with both hands,” says Crawford. “Yes, it has to be the right brand of football that suits you. All those things have to be taken into consideration too.

“And I do know the value of U23s football. I’m not knocking it either, Some players go into 23s football to learn at that level but you can outgrow it. That’s where you need to play first-team football.”