Emily Whelan joins from Shelbourne while Eleanor Ryan-Doyle has been with title-holders Peamount United for her entire career.
'It's a big step up': New signings mean Birmingham have five Irish in squad for WSL opener

Shelbourne's Emily Whelan in action against Cork City. Whelan has moved cross-channel to Birmingham City.  Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 16:37
John Fallon

Birmingham City will have five Irish players in their squad for Saturday's opening Women’s Super League game against Tottenham Hotspur after snapping up Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle today.

Ireland international Whelan joins from Shelbourne while Ryan-Doyle has been with title-holders Peamount United for her entire career.

Earlier this week, the Blues snapped up Shels midfielder Jamie Finn and Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan. Louise Quinn was also been recruited six weeks ago following her release from Italian club Fiorentina.

Manager Scott Booth was well used to signing Irish players during his time as Glasgow City, the Scottish champions. The former Scotland international moved over the border at the end of June on a three-year deal.

"It's a big step up but I am willing to work hard and give it everything I've got,” said 19-year-old Whelan.

“I am really excited for the upcoming season and I will do my best to help the team. I will do everything I can to help us get to where we want to be.

Ryan-Doyle was leading the WNL scoring charts and had scored both of Peamount’s goals in their 5-2 Uefa Champions League defeat to Spartak Subotica before opting to move cross-channel.

“I am excited to start my professional career at Blues and excited to see where it will take me and how I will progress with my football,” she said.

“Scott has told me about his plans for the season and what the team’s ambitions are, which is something that I wanted to be a part of.”

