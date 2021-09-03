Matt Doherty: Ireland so much better now than team embarrassed in Wembley

Matt Doherty feels Wednesday’s performance against Portugal proved just how much the Republic of Ireland has progressed since a 3-0 defeat to Wembley last year which he described at the time as embarrassing.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender held nothing back in the wake of that dismal reversal as he called on teammates to take to the field with a greater belief at a time when Stephen Kenny’s side couldn’t buy a goal.

Doherty doubled down that night when asked if some of the side’s younger players needed some coaxing along, making the point that they weren’t playing “kids football”, and that it was on the men on the park to take games by the scruff of the neck.

“There has been a bit of growth because the way we were trying to play, on Wednesday it all came to the front. Our confidence on the ball, our confidence in our ability, our confidence in our shape: everything looked solid and we looked like a dangerous team.

“We looked like we could cause problems every time we broke forward, we were calm on the ball and even calm out of possession where we didn’t lose our heads. We didn’t lose shape much at all.

“So that is progression over the games. We seem to be looking better, we seem to be more of a threat each time we go forward so, even though we lost the game, we take a lot of confidence from that performance.”

The pity is that they couldn’t harvest a point or three with it but there is no doubt that the Kenny project has made inroads and Doherty was adamant that the summer get-together went a long way towards that.

Ireland spent time in Spain training and getting to know each other better as individuals before their defeat of Andorra and a plucky draw away to Hungary, and the thing now is that they push on against Azerbaijan at home tomorrow.

Easier said than done.

Playing at home against ‘weaker’ opposition will ask very different questions tactically and the quick turnaround will be difficult, if not physically for players accustomed to packed schedules, then mentally given Ronaldo’s two late strikes.

Doherty has found himself sitting in his hotel room the last few nights and thinking about how a potentially famous night was scuppered in those last few minutes in Faro, but he knows too that the positives are many.

His own performance was among them. John Egan was named man of the match but Doherty was outstanding on both sides of the ball in an unfamiliar left wing-back role. Even illness couldn’t derail his influence.

He confirmed this morning that he was in considerable difficulty with a stomach issue throughout most of the second half but that he is good to go again at the weekend. The only question is whether Wednesday was his best display in an Irish shirt.

The man himself believes that's a toss-up with his display in the 1-1 draw against Denmark in Dublin in November of 2019 but he knows too that there have been stretches of his international career that have not come close to matching those efforts.

“They are definitely the two games where I have been able to perform my best so I just need to try and find a level of consistency in my performance and not go on quiet spells where I’m not really doing that much

“So I need to kind of figure that out myself so I can play like that game in and game out for Ireland.”

Doherty’s was a timely performance, not just for Ireland, but in light of his own struggles at Tottenham where Japhet Tanganga has impressed so far this season and Emerson Royal, another right-back, has just been signed from Barcelona.

Tomorrow night offers another opportunity to remind Nuno Espirito Santo, his old boss at Wolves and the new gaffer at Spurs, just what it is he can offer. The presence of 25,000 fans in Ballsbridge will only help him in that.

“Just for me on a personal level, I really, really needed the crowd back. My game changes a little bit when the fans are there. I feel like I’m able to go to a different level of performance and I’m sure that’s the same for almost everyone really.

“It will make a big difference. I know it’s not a full stadium but however many are there it will make a positive difference for us.”