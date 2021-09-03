Ireland squad: Callum Robinson and Alan Browne rejoin after Covid issues; Liam Scales called up

Stephen Kenny has strengthened his Ireland squad with three players called up for the matches against Azerbaijan and Serbia.
In-form West Brom striker Callum Robinson returns after testing positive for Covid a second time in the past year. His goal blitz, scoring in the Baggies’ first three Championship games this season, had made him favourite to lead the line against Portugal.
Preston North End captain Alan Browne bolsters Kenny's midfield options as he returns after a period of self-isolation due to being a close contact of a positive case. Browne, like Robinson, had started both of Ireland's opening World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg last March. He scored Ireland's opener against the Serbians - a goal assisted by Robinson.
Liam Scales has been called up to the Ireland squad for the first time after completing his move from League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers to Celtic. He provides cover after defenders Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins were ruled out through injury.
The Ireland squad will train at the Aviva Stadium on Friday ahead of the Azerbaijan match on Saturday (kick-off: 5pm).
Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians).
Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic).
Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion).