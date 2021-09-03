FAI hoping for ticket surge for Azerbaijan clash at Aviva Stadium

Uptake for the 25,000 seats has been sluggish since tickets went on general sale on Monday night
FAI hoping for ticket surge for Azerbaijan clash at Aviva Stadium

General view of the Aviva Stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 00:00
John Fallon

The FAI will be hoping a late sales surge ensures Saturday’s half-capacity Aviva Stadium is sold-out for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Not since November 2019 have fans been allowed to attend home fixtures due to Covid-19 but uptake for the 25,000 seats has been sluggish since tickets went on general sale on Monday night.

Wednesday night’s encouraging performance in Portugal was expected to pique demand from supporters deprived of seeing the first four home games of the Stephen Kenny era. However, last night tickets were available to purchase in all sections of the venue.

Only a fraction of the estimated 1,500 Irish fans who travelled to Faro obtained tickets for the 2-1 defeat at the Estadio Algarve.

Public health authorities capped the turnout at 7,865 (25%).

The meeting of the two nations anchored to the bottom of Group A on zero points has yet to capture the public’s appetite in the same way the three fixtures on Bohemians’ Europa Conference League run did.

Although the crowds at the Aviva were restricted to 6,000 and 8,000, twice, that all tickets were sold out within a couple of hours of appearing on sale indicated they could have offloaded at least double the capacity if were permitted.

Meanwhile, Azeris manager Gianni De Biasi is expected to restore striker Mahir Emreli to his side against Ireland. The Italian-born manager drew flak for his team selection in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Luxembourg.

After assembling his home-based players early, his policy of favouring them was abandoned at half-time with his side two goals behind.

Emreli, whose brace recently fired Legia Warsaw into the Europa League group stages, was one of three foreign-based players introduced at the break but they could only pull one goal back.

More in this section

Lithuania Northern Ireland WCup 2022 Soccer Northern Ireland get qualifying campaign on track with win in Lithuania
Portugal v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Estadio Algarve Cristiano Ronaldo to wear number seven shirt with Manchester United
Portugal v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier More than moral victory needed now for Ireland or feelgood factor will fade
#republic of ireland mnt
Hungary v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group I - Puskas Arena

England players subjected to alleged racist chants during big win over Hungary

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up