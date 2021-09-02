Inter Milan's Kevin Zefi named in 'very homebased' Ireland U17 squad for Turner's Cross friendly

A limited number of fans will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the next generation of Irish internationals with 600 free tickets made available for the games against Mexico
Kevin Zefi pictured ahead of a Shamrock Rovers game in 2020. Picture: Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 15:19
Joel Slattery

Republic of Ireland U17 Head Coach Colin O’Brien has named a 20-player squad for two friendlies against Mexico which will be played at Turner’s Cross in the coming days.

A limited number of fans will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the next generation of Irish internationals with 600 free tickets made available for spectators, the FAI have announced.

It will be the final preparation for the U17s ahead of their UEFA Under-17 European Championship qualifiers which also take place in Cork in October.

O’Brien’s youngsters face North Macedonia, Poland and Andorra in the first round of qualifiers but before that, they take on Central American opposition on Leeside with games this Sunday and Tuesday, September 7.

The panel, which O'Brien described as a "very homebased squad" includes Inter Milan youngster Kevin Zefi, with four Cork City players named.

Republic of Ireland U17 squad (v Mexico)

Goalkeepers: Fintan Doherty (Derry City), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Luke Browne (Shelbourne), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick's Athletic), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Ruadhan Kane (Klub Kildare), Daniel Kelly (Sligo Rovers), Luke O'Brien (St. Patrick's Athletic).

Midfielders: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Gavin Hodgins (Shelbourne), Darius Lipsivc (St. Patrick's Athletic), James McManus (Bohemians), Rocco Vata (Celtic).

Forwards: Trent Kone Doherty (Derry City), Mark O'Mahony (Cork City), Caden McLoughlin (Villareal), Liam Murray (Cork City), Alex Nolan (St. Patrick's Athletic), Franco Umeh (Cork City), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan)

