Ireland U21s energised by senior team's heroics in Portugal

Jim Crawford is adamant that the future is bright for the Boys in Green regardless of the senior team’s soul-destroying loss to Portugal in their World Cup qualifier in Faro.

Two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals deprived Stephen Kenny and his players of what would have been a famous win, or draw, but the Republic of Ireland U21 boss still believes that the performance underlines the talent bubbling through.

Up to half-a-dozen of those who featured against the 2016 European champions were aged 22 or under and Crawford has played a part in bringing most through the ranks, either in his time as U21 assistant to Kenny or now that he is the top man at the grade.

“Yeah, I'm really proud. It was some stage for them to perform and I have to say it was a fantastic effort by each and every one of them. Gavin (Bazunu’s) penalty save… It's funny, we were all watching the game last night and I think everybody in the room had a really good feeling he would save it. It was fantastic.

“Throughout the team, I thought Dara O'Shea was outstanding until his injury. I thought he was a rock, some unbelievable blocks. I thought Aaron Connolly was a threat, probably he could need more games, but he is a serious threat.

“I thought Adam Idah was excellent. I thought he held it up at times when he really needed to, got us up to pitch. He was running the channels and causing all sorts of problems.

“I have to say it was a fantastic performance. I just sent Stephen a text last night, a heartfelt message saying it was a tough one to take, which it was, because I thought the performance was exceptional.

“But, looking a little bit deeper into it, you've got to be excited. Jayson Molumby came on and a lot of young players (did well). So when you look past the result and all that, I'd say we're in a nice place with the young lads coming through.”

The frisson of excitement and anticipation that a performance like last night’s sends down the chain of command can’t be underestimated, not least given Kenny’s trust in youth in his first year in charge of the team.

A number of those who played on the Algarve were parachuted into the senior ranks from the U21s in the middle of the latter’s last qualifying campaign. It ultimately helped scupper their own qualification hopes but the tip of the pyramid is obviously the priority.

Among those watching the Portuguese game from their team base in Zenica, where they will face Bosnia-Herzegovina tomorrow in their opening qualifier for the 2023 U21 European Championships was Conor Coventry.

“We were so close and I was really proud seeing those lads – and to be fair, all of the lads – just seeing us playing that sort of way and really go toe-to-toe with a top team,” said the 21-year old Londoner.

“I was so proud to watch it. It's just great for the future and shows we are going in the right direction.”

Kenny’s youth policy is being mirrored by Crawford who has included a handful of players still eligible for U19s duties in his squad for the upcoming appointments away to the Bosnians and then Luxembourg.

None are younger than Evan Ferguson, the 16-year old former Bohemians striker who made his debut for the Brighton & Hove Albion first team recently with an EFL Cup appearance off the bench against Cardiff City.

“Evan has been great. He can score goals, as he has shown in training. He's a very mature player for his age, that's for sure, because he links it up well. He understands when to run in behind, his movement in the box is excellent and he's a great person.

“Again, he understands that he's got loads to learn and even coming into this environment and training with the players that are here will help him in great stead going forward. But he's a boy with high potential, and we'll see what the next couple of days brings.

“Hopefully he can get off the mark and score a goal for us.”