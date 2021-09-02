Bernardo Silva unsurprised by battle with 'strong, physical' Irish 

Bernardo Silva wasn’t surprised Portugal were pushed so far by Ireland in last night’s World Cup qualifier, given his knowledge of Stephen Kenny’s players.

The Manchester City midfielder squandered Portugal's best chance to cancel out John Egan’s header in Faro but was relieved when Cristiano Ronaldo compensated for his missed penalty by bagging a late, late brace to pinch a 2-1 victory.

Silva was amongst the Portuguese players who enjoyed plenty of possession without penetrating Ireland’s staunch rearguard for the majority of the tie.

It wasn't until 15 minutes left, through an uncharacteristic error by Matt Doherty, that he got a clear sight of goal, only to blaze over from 10 yards.

“I missed a goal that I cannot miss,” he rued. “Ireland defended well and used up time in the second half but after missing some chances and having bad luck we got the goals to deservedly win.

“It would have been an easier game had we scored the early penalty but there are no easy games.

“I know the Ireland team well because I play against many of their players in the Premier League.

“They can make things complicated for opponents because they are strong, physical players. They scored from a set-piece and battled us right until the end.”

Fernando Santos also felt justice was served by the late comeback, accusing Ireland of time-wasting tactics as they clung onto the lead.

The Portuguese boss was already under fire following the holders’ exit from the summer Euros at the last-16 stage but his substitutions paid off as two of them supplied assists for Ronaldo’s pair of bullet headers.

“Near the end, we only had two players in defence,” Santos explained.

“With Ireland putting all their players back, going down injured and calling for the stretcher, we had to risk putting ours forward.

"I think the best team won because we had many, many chances whereas Ireland scored from a corner which we knew they would be strong from.”

Ronaldo’s yellow card for taking his jersey off while celebrating his winner rules him out of Tuesday’s trip to Azerbaijan.

Serbia can join them at the top of the table on 10 points before then, should they overcome Luxembourg in Belgrade on Saturday.