Ireland's Faro heartbreak: It was a night to dine out on. And then it wasn't

Black boots are so passé that it’s deemed retro to sport a pair, baggy jerseys have gone the way of Maine Road and Ayresome Park, and the 4-4-2 can look as dated to the modern eye as the W-M beloved of Arsenal’s Graham Chapman in the 1930s.

Nostalgia, though, that never goes out of fashion.

The current Republic of Ireland team has long been compared unfavourably with plenty of their predecessors, and it looked like their misfortune that this latest World Cup qualifier, against Portugal, should fall 20 years to the day after a game that has become legendary.

Twitter seemed awash with recollections, mostly from middle-aged men recalling where they had been when Jason McAteer put the ball in the Dutch net. Most seemed to be either in Lansdowne Road itself, in Slane for the U2 concert later that evening, or in a bar somewhere along the Mediterranean heavily populated by fans of the Oranje.

It appears next to no-one watched it at home on the couch with a packet of crisps and a can of Harp but, hey, that’s nostalgia for you —memory tends to bend truths and colour between the lines. Details, mere details, get lost in the wash, like a stray sock on a heavy spin.

Some remembered how Roy Keane ‘dominated’ the game. One or two labelled it one of Ireland’s best-ever performances.

Others begged to differ, pointing out that the visitors passed up more opportunities than a stuffed squirrel in a nut factory before Jason Mc-Ateer’s goal produced bedlam.

It’s worth noting too that Ireland had to ride their luck when they faced Portugal in Lisbon earlier in that campaign, Matt Holland’s equaliser in the last quarter affording them a draw just over a month after a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam where Mick McCarthy’s side had actually played some exceptional football.

The point to all this is that, for all the warm and fuzzy memories over a side that everyone acknowledges could and maybe should have gone further than the round of 16 in the finals a year later, Ireland had to put up the shutters

and take succour in the basement, twice, while the group heavyweights blew up a storm.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland lack the calibre of stars that McCarthy had at his disposal. That wasn’t all he lacked until last night. Semi-impressive performances away to Slovakia and Serbia had been the high points of his tenure as senior manager until now. He needed more than that. He needed it now.

Liam Brady and Dietmar Hamann said as much pre-game on RTÉ.

The road to Qatar next year would have remained a rocky one regardless of the result in Faro, but Kenny’s ‘new’ Ireland needed a performance that could plant a flag — a foundation stone on which to continue the journey into a brave, new world.

They delivered, Ronaldo’s late, late header denying them the victory their bravery deserved.

The manager has bemoaned the absence of supporters from his side’s home games this last year, but the flip side is that both he and his players may have been spared the ire of a crowd whose patience would have been sorely tested by what they would have seen. Imagine the scene had there been punters in Ballsbridge for a loss to Luxembourg.

So, a performance to remember was timely for more reasons than one.

It has to be said that it bore more than a passing resemblance to some of the great days of the past: in ’88 when they withstood the English hordes; in ’94 when Paul McGrath snuffed out the Italians in New Jersey; and Richard Dunne’s denial of the Russians in Moscow a decade ago.

That it was a ‘moral victory’ felt horribly familiar too.

Ireland’s grit and defiance was evident when Gavin Bazunu denied Cristiano Ronaldo his world-record 110th international goal from the spot; it was there when Shane Duffy threw himself — not once, but twice — at goalbound shots; and it was there when John Egan leapt high to glance Jamie McGrath’s corner into Rui Patricio’s net.

Wedded to all that were the inroads made into the Portuguese half, particularly as that first-half progressed. The hosts obliged with the acres of space left at the back, but the fact is that they were exploited by a team that looked capable of playing some football as they committed men forward on the occasions that allowed.

That Ireland had a pair of dodgy penalty decisions go against them — one given, another ignored when Joao Palhinha bundled into Connolly’s back — only fed the fervour, the rising mound of decisions in the home side’s favour and the pressure applied only adding layers of drama to the occasion, and to the sense of a side overcoming immense odds.

This was the night they would dine out on. The night fans would reminisce about for decades to come.

And then it wasn’t.