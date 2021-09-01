Player ratings: How Ireland fared in last-gasp defeat

Gavin Bazunu 8: With no Darren Randolph, the 19-year-old stopper got the nod ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher. Denied Ronaldo the world record of international goals with a wonderful 15th-minute penalty save. Then saved from Ronaldo in the 89th minute off a free kick. But couldn’t keep out Ronaldo’s two late headers.

Seamus Coleman 8: Led by example at either end of the pitch as the right wing-back. Several darting runs – especially in the opening period – saw the skipper get in behind Raphaël Guerreiro. The Everton defender directed the defence to stave off the Portuguese as the pressure applied on in the last 25 minutes – to no avail though.

Dara O'Shea 6: Having been named the new Young International Player of the Year earlier in the day, the West Brom man was struck by Ronaldo before the penalty was taken. But no action was taken against the new Man United striker. On the right of three-man central defence, O’Shea was booked in the first half for a tackle on Jota. He was injured in the process and departed to be replaced by Andrew Omobamidele.

Shane Duffy 7: A return to the starting line-up for the Derry native having missed the last two competitive games against Luxembourg and Serbia. His resurgence at Brighton shone through as he organised the defence brilliantly. Along with John Egan, they almost held out until the two late goals.

John Egan 8: The Sheffield United defender was declared the 2019/20 Men's Senior Player of the Year on Wednesday. Perfect timing as the Cork man scored his second international goal with a stunning first half header. Almost turned provider for Connolly with a second half knock-down header. Like many team-mates, did not deserve to lose.

Matt Doherty 8: With Enda Stevens out injured, the Spurs man was deployed as the left wing-back. That position suits him better than full-back. In the first 45 minutes, he troubled João Cancelo. Picked up a knock after the restart. Booked for time wasting when getting treatment. Importantly though, defended well – especially in the second period.

Josh Cullen 7: The Anderlecht playmaker did the simple stuff in midfield. Went toe to toe with Bernardo Silva, João Palhinha and Bruno Fernandes. Played a terrific pass to set up a first half chance for Aaron Connolly. A performance to build on.

Jeff Hendrick 6: With fitness doubts having not played for Newcastle yet this season, the Dubliner was adjudged to have given away the penalty when tackling Bruno Fernandes. He was booked for the challenge. Nothing spectacular. But did the job that was required in midfield.

Jamie McGrath 7: Having had just eight minutes against Andorra, the St. Mirren winger was handed his first start for his country. In fact, he became the first Meath man to start a competitive game for Ireland. Swung in the corner to assist for Egan’s goal. A night he will remember despite the end result.

Adam Idah 8: Probably Ireland’s best player. With Shane Long ruled out before kick-off with Covid-19, the Norwich forward led the line superbly in the first period. The 20-year-old stood up physically to the experience of both Pepe and Rúben Dias. And made a number of clever runs into the channels. That created space for Connolly to attack.

Aaron Connolly 7: Blazed well over just before half time from distance. But could not capitalise on a huge chance in the 44th minute when thwarted by Rui Patrício. Booked in first half stoppage time for a foul on João Palhinha. Had two second half hour shouts for a penalty waved down.

SUBS: Andrew Omobamidele 7 (for O’Shea 35). His senior international debut. Slotted in sublimely on the right of the three-man rear-guard. One for the future.

James McClean 6 (for Connolly 72). The new Wigan winger earned his 83rd cap late in the second half. Denied in the 90th minute by Rui Patrício’s fine save.

Jayson Molumby (for McGrath 90), James Collins (for Idah 90) (both not on long enough to mark).