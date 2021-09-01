Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Irish hearts on dramatic night in Faro

Portugal 2 Republic of Ireland 1

Two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals denied Ireland what would have been a memorable victory after John Egan had given Stephen Kenny’s an interval lead.

Ireland needed something to salvage their World Cup campaign but they remain pointless after three qualifiers due to a late salvo by world-record holder Ronaldo – who had a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu after 15 minutes.

Egan’s header on the stroke of half-time gave Ireland an unlikely lead and they held out until Ronaldo equalised on 89 minutes and headed another in the last of six stoppage-time minutes.

Getting amongst the audience to witness his 110th goal was the hottest ticket in the sun-drenched Algarve.

That spelt bad news for Irish fans as the restricted 25% capacity equated to just 7,865, leaving most of the travelling green army stuck outside the Estadio Algarve begging for the golden tickets.

One punter who conceded defeat with the stated consolation of picking up €2,000 winning for wagering a John Egan winner in a 1-0 Ireland win. Even his friends laughed aloud at such a grandiose outcome.

Ireland's John Egan celebrates after scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Unlike the Greek government’s policy for Bohemians’ recent trip to PAOK, a native passport wasn’t a prerequisite for entry, ensuring a smattering of fans were dotted around the sparsely populated venue.

With Stephen Kenny facing a couple of selection dilemmas, supporters awaited the Ireland team with interest. Shane Long hasn’t ignited at all under the Kenny reign, primarily due to his injury problems, and he was unfortunate again when Uefa’s Covid-19 test returned a positive result. Kenny revealed his striker, now isolated from the group, had passed the two previous undertaken since the group assembled on Sunday.

Long was unlikely to start but Aaron Connolly’s return still gave the manager a decision to make in attack. He opted to dissect the partnership of Adam Idah and Troy Parrott, dropping the latter to make way for Connolly’s arrival.

As expected, Matt Doherty was switched to left wing-back, principally to counteract the threat of João Cancelo, but the biggest surprise was the elevation of Jamie McGrath to a first competitive start.

It didn’t look for Kenny’s former Dundalk midfielder when he only got eight minutes of senior international exposure during the pair of summer friendlies but he was favoured over Conor Hourihane to facilitate a 5-3-1-2 formation. In lining out, the St Mirren man became the first player from Meath to win a competitive cap.

His inclusion also underscored the metamorphosis Kenny is engineering, described by Liam Brady beforehand as an “agenda” to plan beyond this campaign for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers. At some point over his tenure, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Darren Randolph have been overlooked for younger alternatives. It was a theory Kenny dismissed last week, yet the wily Chippy doesn’t be far wrong with his analysis.

If Ireland were building for the future, it was all about the here and now for the hosts, especially Ronaldo. His entrance onto the pitch for the warm-up had the crowd on their feet and they shared his smiles prior to kick-off when he was presented with his trophy for being top scorer at the summer Euros.

That he shared the award with the lesser heralded Patrik Schick didn’t seem to register nor matter.

Manchester United’s marquee signing likes being the centre of attention and he soon lived up the billing for his role during an extraordinary opening 15 minutes.

Although the promotion of Rafa Silva indicated the Portuguese would place more weight on weight, a more predictable pattern unfolded in the early exchanges as Ireland struggled to break the central fluency channelled through attacking midfielders of Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

Kenny’s crew, to their credit, chose to match them with a possession-based approach, yet choosing to do so again inside their box backfired.

Similar to last October when Finland intercepted a goalkeeper’s pass to claim the winner, Bazunu’s undercooked ball to Jeff Hendrick allowed Diogo Jota to pounce.

The Liverpool striker coaxed Hendrick to stretch in the table and, despite getting some contact on the ball, his lunge caught Jota.

Matej Jug was close enough to call a penalty but wasn’t convinced enough to allow himself a repeat view on VAR. The four-minute interval delivered its own drama.

After Ronaldo clasped the ball and placed it on the spot, the mischievous streak in Dara O’Shea came out. An act of gamesmanship, tipping the ball off the spot, provoked an angry response from the captain, who struck out. His hand may have only connected with O’Shea’s shoulder but sent him crashing to the ground.

A few nervous moments for Ronaldo – while he feared a sanction – gave way to anger when his powerfully struck spot-kick to the left was pushed away by Bazunu.

Having been warned by the referee about encroachment, a retake could have been granted but wasn’t.

Galvanised by their teen ‘keeper’s heroics, Ireland settled and, from their first corner on 24 minutes, Shane Duffy couldn’t react quick enough to punish slacking marking.

Connolly became more dangerous too, getting into space on 27 without applying the requisite accuracy on a shot that strayed wide.

As the game opened up, the Galwegian blazed over while, at the other end, Bazunu was finally beaten by Jota but his back-post header crashed off the upright.

O’Shea’s withdrawal with an injury didn’t disrupt Ireland as they hit the front following a flurry approaching the break.

Rui Patricio was forced into his first save of the night from Connolly at the near post and, from McGrath’s resulting corner, Egan ghosted in to glance his header into the far corner.

Their tails up, Ireland didn’t sit back and Connolly could have won a penalty on 54 when he was floored by João Palhinha.

Apart from Bernardo Silva’s blazing over with 15 minutes left, Bazunu was relatively untroubled, thankful for some brave blocks by Hendrick and Egan.

That was until the two substitutes, Gonçalo Guedes and Joao Mario, sent in right-wing crosses six minutes apart to allow the predator belatedly claim the glory.

PORTUGAL: R Patricio; J Cancelo (G Guedes 83), Pepe, R Dias, R Guerreiro (J Mario 63); B Fernandes (N Mendes 63), J Palhinha (J Moutinho 73), B Silva; C Ronaldo, D Jota, R Silva (A Silva 46).

IRELAND: G Bazunu; S Coleman, D O’Shea (A Omobamidele 35), S Duffy, J Egan, M Doherty; J Cullen, J Hendrick; J McGrath; A Connolly, A Idah.

Referee: Matej Jug (SVN)