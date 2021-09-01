Cork double as John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan take top honours from FAI Awards

Egan is the first Cork footballer to win the Men's Senior Player of the Year award since Roy Keane in 2001, while O'Sullivan collected her second Women's Senior Player of the Year award
Denise O'Sullivan and John Egan

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 10:29
Stephen Barry

Cork duo John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan have taken the top honours in the FAI International Football Awards.

The 31st edition of the annual awards was a stripped back affair, with 14 categories not considered due to a lack of games during the 2019-20 season amid the Covid pandemic, no shortlists announced in advance, and the traditional presentation ceremony being cancelled once again.

After a winless 2020 for the men's senior team, John Egan was chosen ahead of fellow defenders Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty for the Player of the Year award. He is the first Cork footballer to win the award since Roy Keane in 2001.

Denise O'Sullivan collected the Women's Senior Player of the Year award for a second time, having previously received the honour in 2015. She edged captain Katie McCabe and Diane Caldwell in the voting by a jury made up of members from Soccer Writers Ireland.

The Young Player of the Year award went to Egan's fellow centre-back Dara O'Shea who pipped Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah after a year in which the trio broke into Stephen Kenny's Ireland team.

The International Goal of the Year was awarded to Ellen Molloy for her stunning solo strike for the Ireland Women's Under-17s against Iceland. 

Denise O'Sullivan (Women's Senior team against Montenegro) and Edwin Agbaje (Men's Under-16 team against Albania) made up the shortlist.

The Under-21 Player of the Year award was given to midfielder Jack Taylor ahead of Darragh Leahy and Joshua Kayode, while the SSE Airtricity League award for the 2020 season went to former Shamrock Rovers ace Jack Byrne with ex-club-mate Roberto Lopes and Danny Grant (Bohemians) also nominated.

The Special Merit Award went to the late Liam Farrell, who sadly passed away in February. A founding member of the North Dublin Schoolboy League (NDSL) and Chairman of the Schools Football Association of Ireland (SFAI), Farrell was a hugely influential figure in Irish football. 

31st FAI International Football Awards 

Men's Senior Player of the Year 

John Egan 

Women's Senior Player of the Year 

Denise O’Sullivan 

Young International Player of the Year 

Dara O’Shea 

International Goal of the Year 

Ellen Molloy (Ireland Women's Under-17 v Iceland) 

Under 21s Player of the Year 

Jack Taylor 

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year 

Jack Byrne

Special Merit 

Liam Farrell (posthumously) 

Hall of Fame 

John Giles / Paula Gorham

