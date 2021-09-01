Celtic sign Jota, Giakoumakis, and Carter-Vickers as Edouard, Christie, and Griffiths exit

Joao Felipe Jota, Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Cameron Carter-Vickers all checked into Celtic on transfer deadline day as three big names headed through the Parkhead exit door.

Jota, a 22-year-old Portuguese winger, joined on a season-long loan from Benfica with an option to buy, while Greek striker Giakoumakis arrived from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who has won six caps for Greece since making his international debut last year, finished top scorer in the Eredivisie last term with 26 goals despite his club getting relegated.

Carter-Vickers, a 23-year-old United States centre-back, joined on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, also with an option to buy.

As the three new men pledged their futures to Celtic, a trio of high-profile attackers departed the club.

Odsonne Edouard – who scored 88 goals in four years at Parkhead – sealed his move to English Premier League club Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, while Ryan Christie joined Bournemouth on a three-year contract following six largely fruitful years in Glasgow’s east end.

Fellow Scotland international Leigh Griffiths moved to Dundee on loan until the end of the season. The 31-year-old has scored more than 100 goals for Celtic since joining from Wolves in January 2014 but has not featured this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The return to Dundee, where he spent 18 months before joining Wolves in 2011, reunites him with his former Livingston and Hibs team-mate James McPake, who is now manager of the Dens Park team.

Elsewhere, St Mirren recruited former Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Connor Ronan on a season-long loan from Wolves.