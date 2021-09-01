Celtic sign Jota, Giakoumakis, and Carter-Vickers as Edouard, Christie, and Griffiths exit

As three new men pledged their futures to Celtic, a trio of high-profile attackers departed the club on transfer deadline day
Celtic sign Jota, Giakoumakis, and Carter-Vickers as Edouard, Christie, and Griffiths exit

Cameron Carter-Vickers was a late arrival at Celtic (Nick Potts/PA)

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 08:56
Anthony Brown

Joao Felipe Jota, Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Cameron Carter-Vickers all checked into Celtic on transfer deadline day as three big names headed through the Parkhead exit door.

Jota, a 22-year-old Portuguese winger, joined on a season-long loan from Benfica with an option to buy, while Greek striker Giakoumakis arrived from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who has won six caps for Greece since making his international debut last year, finished top scorer in the Eredivisie last term with 26 goals despite his club getting relegated.

Carter-Vickers, a 23-year-old United States centre-back, joined on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, also with an option to buy.

As the three new men pledged their futures to Celtic, a trio of high-profile attackers departed the club.

Odsonne Edouard – who scored 88 goals in four years at Parkhead – sealed his move to English Premier League club Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, while Ryan Christie joined Bournemouth on a three-year contract following six largely fruitful years in Glasgow’s east end.

Fellow Scotland international Leigh Griffiths moved to Dundee on loan until the end of the season. The 31-year-old has scored more than 100 goals for Celtic since joining from Wolves in January 2014 but has not featured this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The return to Dundee, where he spent 18 months before joining Wolves in 2011, reunites him with his former Livingston and Hibs team-mate James McPake, who is now manager of the Dens Park team.

Elsewhere, St Mirren recruited former Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Connor Ronan on a season-long loan from Wolves.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham complete move for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal; Hector Bellerin departs Arsenal
Patrick Bamford File Photo 'I had to stay true to myself': Patrick Bamford reveals why he turned down Ireland call-up
Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - Extra.ie FAI Cup Final FAI Cup draw: Tricky away test for champions Dundalk
transfersscotland#celticplace: scotland
Antoine Griezmann file photo

Griezmann rejoins Atletico Madrid in shock move from Barcelona; Saul switches to Chelsea

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up