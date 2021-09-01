George Hamilton's 36-year run of commentating Ireland games to end in Portugal

A notable absence from tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Faro will be RTÉ’s legendary commentator George Hamilton.

The national broadcaster will instead have Darragh Maloney describing the running action from the Portugal versus Ireland match, flanked by co-commentator Ronnie Whelan.

Maloney is better known for holding the panel back at headquarters in Montrose but those responsibilities will be anchored by Peter Collins. Liam Brady and Didi Hamann will supply the analysis from the studio as Ireland seek to get points on the board at the third attempt.

Since joining RTÉ’s staff in 1984, Hamilton has covered all of Ireland’s major competitive internationals and is best remembered for his famous phrase ‘the nation holds its breath’ seconds before Dave O’Leary converted a penalty at Italia ’90.

He was also lauded over the summer for his commentary on the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, which also went to a shootout.

It remains to be seen whether Hamilton returns to the frontline for either or both of the home qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia over the next week.