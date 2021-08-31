FAI Cup draw: Tricky away test for champions Dundalk

Champions Dundalk face a trip to the north-west as the draw for the FAI Cup quarter-finals has taken place this Tuesday evening.
The Lilywhites, who beat Shamrock Rovers on penalties in last year's decider have been drawn away to Finn Harps, a team two places above them in the Airtricity League standings.
Bohemians, who beat Rovers in the last round host Maynooth University Town - the non-league side who stunned Cobh Ramblers last weekend.
St Patrick's Athletic, who are second in the Premier Division and beat Cork City in the last 16 are also at home, hosting Wexford Youths for a spot in the semi-final.
The second First Division side in the draw, UCD, host Waterford.
Dates and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed by the FAI but the matches are set to take place in the week ending Sunday, September 19.
UCD v Waterford
St Patrick's Athletic v Wexford
Bohemians v Maynooth University Town
Finn Harps v Dundalk