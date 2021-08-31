Fernando Santos focused on Ireland as world dwells on Ronaldo's Man United return

The wider football world has been captivated by Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United but Fernando Santos couldn’t seem to care less.

The Portugal manager is concerned not with what his superstar striker can do at Old Trafford but with what he can continue to offer a national team whose next order of business is tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Faro.

"Ronaldo is part of the team, as always, captain, super-motivated, with an extra motivation to play for the national team,” said the 66-year-old at a pre-match press conference in Lisbon. “I have no doubts that everyone is fit to face Ireland.”

Ronaldo’s move from Turin back to Manchester was aided, at least in part, by his countryman Bruno Fernandes who seems to have acted as a type of intermediary in conveying messages and sentiments from one party to another.

The question for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now is how compatible the pair are in the famous red jersey with the issue of who will take free kicks and penalties maybe chief among the unknowables before they return to England late next week.

Santos started Euro 2020 with both in his team but Fernandes was dropped for the national team’s last group game, against France in Budapest, during the summer and after a gruelling season in which he was United's star turn. His form with Portugal has long been a source of debate.

"What interests me is their motivation here in the national team,” said Santos. “I am interested in the maximum concentration they have in the national team. I can guarantee that yes, they are highly motivated for this triple-header."

The Portuguese, unbeaten and top of Group A after three games, will face Qatar in Hungary and then Azerbaijan in Baku in this international window but they start it with a home tie against an Ireland side that lost its opening two fixtures, away to Serbia and against Luxembourg in Dublin.

Santos followed a long line of opposition managers earlier today in using the word ‘British’ when speaking about the Boys in Green and what to expect from them, but the fact that he eschewed other cliches suggests he has done his homework done on Stephen Kenny's side.

“ Tomorrow we will have a strong game against Ireland who have the most players in the English league or outside Ireland. It is not a team with unknown players. Most of them played over the weekend, they are competent players.

“We analyzed the games they played in recent times where they tried to change their style. They played two very strong games against Hungary and Serbia. It is not a team that clearly plays only in defensive action, the forwards are in a position to come out on the counterattack.

“We know these characteristics and the pattern of these British teams. For them, the game never ends, under any circumstances. They are very much alive, they always give everything.

“It is up to us to resolve these issues by having control of the game and possession of the ball to find the right paths. It takes speed to dismantle this team and, if we do it well and are focused, organised, with greater or lesser difficulty, I believe Portugal will win. We have quality players, but we have to be a team."