Adam Idah: 'There shouldn't be any fear coming into these games'

Adam Idah makes no bones about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Norwich City striker has already called dibs on the Portuguese legend’s jersey when the teams’ World Cup qualifier ends in Faro tomorrow night and he is well able to reel off the names of those superstars who provide the supporting cast for the home team.

Aren’t we all?

The fact that Bruno Fernandes, whose status as top dog at Old Trafford is now so under threat after last week’s transfer drama, found himself dropped during the summer’s Euro 2020 finals is an obvious example of just how stacked Portugal are.

The expectation is that Fernando Santos’ team will plough through whatever challenge Ireland manage to put up at the Estadio Algarve but Idah can’t and won’t countenance fear as Stephen Kenny’s men go in search of a first World Cup Group A point.

“None of us have fear. There shouldn’t be any fear coming into these games. You should be excited about playing against these players.

“These are the moments we’ve all dreamt of playing in, playing against the best players in the world, the best teams. The feeling is one of excitement.”

If anything, Idah seems to be feeding off the doubts. It motivates him to know and hear what people outside the circle are expecting. The opportunity to prove that line of thinking wrong is one that only adds to the excitement.

That’s a good thing because Ireland are on a hiding to nothing.

It’s 21 years since the Republic secured a vital 1-1 draw in Lisbon on the way to the 2002 World Cup and against a side featuring the likes of Luis Figo and Rui Costa. Ireland’s three subs that night were Matt Holland, who scored the equaliser, Damian Duff, and Steve Finnan. Imagine.

Portugal are better now than then and Ireland miles short of a side that featured Roy and Robbie Keane, Ian Harte, Stephen Carr, Niall Quinn, Kevin Kilbane, and Richard Dunne. For the team to cope tomorrow, Kenny will need men like Idah to reach new heights.

Roy Keane has a theory that it takes a player 10 caps to find his stride in the international game. It’s an interesting thought given Idah, who has just seven to his name so far, is one of 14 in this 25-man squad to be shy of that number just yet.

However, Idah feels the group is now ready to kick on.

“I’ve felt like that from the minute I came in. Obviously, we’ve not had the results we wanted but we’re still getting to know each other. Now is the time where we have been together for a couple of camps now and everybody knows what each of us is about.”

Kenny clearly has a liking for the Corkman, placing his trust in him time and again since handing the 20-year old a debut against Bulgaria last autumn, but there is an abundance of work to be done from here on in.

Idah was mentioned as a possible makeweight in a mooted transfer that would bring Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong to Carrow Road earlier this month. Armstrong eventually ended up at Southampton but, for Idah, the challenges have kept on coming.

Norwich have spent almost £17m (€19.8m) on bringing Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent to East Anglia in recent weeks which adds significantly to the challenge in earning game time at a club where Teemu Pukki remains the tip of the spear.

Club manager Daniel Farke made clear the job facing Idah after the Irishman scored twice against Gillingham in pre-season, and bringing his total for the warm-up period to four in three games, when listing the various improvements that are needed.

The man himself is working off the same hymn sheet.

“I can improve on my finishing, running in behind, my hold-up play. Every striker can say the same. I don’t think that it’s one particular thing. If I’m being really honest with myself then I have to improve on everything if I want to be the best.”

Faro tomorrow night will be a searching examination of his abilities if Kenny chooses to use a player who confirmed this week that he has had his first Covid vaccine jab and is awaiting his second some time next month.

Maybe his main focus this summer has been his strength and fitness. Both will be required of whatever striker Kenny opts to use in what will likely be a thankless task against the 2016 European champions.